Education briefs: School regionalization bill advances in NJ Legislature

A bill sponsored by state Sen. President Steve Sweeney to encourage school regionalization moved to the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee on Wednesday after receiving a favorable review from the Education Committee.

The bill creates a grant program in the Department of Community Affairs for districts to conduct feasibility studies for regionalization. The legislation received the approval of the state Senate in March and in May was introduced in the Assembly.

According to a fiscal estimate, there will be undetermined increases, ranging from $20,000 to $150,000 depending on the size and number of districts,

in state expenditures to fund the studies.

Janus bill would strengthen unions in state

A state Senate panel approved a law that would strengthen unions in response to the Janus Supreme Court decision in 2018.

In a decision the New Jersey Education Association called “blatantly anti-worker, anti-middle class,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Illinois worker Mark Janus, who sued the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees over mandatory union dues. The court said government workers can’t be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.