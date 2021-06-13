Education briefs: School regionalization bill advances in NJ Legislature

A bill sponsored by state Sen. President Steve Sweeney to encourage school regionalization moved to the Assembly’s Appropriations Committee on Wednesday after receiving a favorable review from the Education Committee.
The bill creates a grant program in the Department of Community Affairs for districts to conduct feasibility studies for regionalization. The legislation received the approval of the state Senate in March and in May was introduced in the Assembly.
According to a fiscal estimate, there will be undetermined increases, ranging from $20,000 to $150,000 depending on the size and number of districts,
in state expenditures to fund the studies.
Janus bill would strengthen unions in state
A state Senate panel approved a law that would strengthen unions in response to the Janus Supreme Court decision in 2018.
In a decision the New Jersey Education Association called “blatantly anti-worker, anti-middle class,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Illinois worker Mark Janus, who sued the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees over mandatory union dues. The court said government workers can’t be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining.
This new bill, sponsored by Sen. President Steve Sweeney and Sens. Dawn Addiego (D-Atlantic, Burlington, Camden) and Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer, Middlesex), would allow unions to charge employees who do not pay dues for the cost of representing them in arbitration, allow the union to decline to represent those employees if they do not pay and prohibit public employers from imposing or changing terms of employment from an expired or expiring collective negotiations agreement without the specific written agreement of the union.
Barnegat touts improved reading, math skills in elementary
Barnegat Township School District’s youngest learners have shown tremendous academic growth, according to end-of-year assessment results the district released.
According to the STAR reading assessment, which is used to determine a student’s overall reading level, 65% of kindergarten students and 72% of first-grade students were at or above grade level at the end of the third marking period. At the end of the first marking period, 49% of kindergarten students and 58% of first graders were at that benchmark.
Cecil S. Collins School master teacher Sue Mayo and Response to Intervention (RTI) data coach Nora Green worked directly with teachers to address the needs of their students, and Rime Magic, a word-recognition system that builds reading confidence, was implemented in the classrooms.
“To make these kinds of improvements over such a short period of time shows just how hard everyone is working to not just stay on track, but to advance,” said Principal Josh Toddings.
Pre-K students at the Lillian M. Dunfee School also made improvements this year in both English Language Arts and Math, according to readiness assessments through Educational Software for Guiding Instruction (ESGI).
Testing data for all six of Barnegat Township schools will be presented during a Board of Education meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Barnegat High School.
“It’s been a core focus to improve test scores across the district,” Superintendent Brian Latwis said. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to support our students and our teachers as much as possible in this mission, and to see these numbers make such a drastic jump in such a short period of time is exciting.”
New Cedar Creek High School club promotes acceptance, diversity
A club at Cedar Creek High School formed earlier this year to address racism.
STAR (Students Talking About Racism) meets bimonthly to discuss racism in American culture.
The members discuss current and past events and have included guest speakers such as the Unified Black Students Society at Stockton University and Mullica Township Middle School Vice Principal Maris Lynn to join their discussions.
In March, the club members and advisers wore red in support of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans for the cause #StopAsianHate. Last month, prior to prom, STAR promoted business for local Asian-owned nail salons.
“We have thorough, diplomatic discussions that vary in opinion, and we always leave our meetings with a positive feeling and message, and always in peace,” the members said.
Southern’s Memorial Day, Flag Day traditions continue
Southern Regional School District held its annual Memorial Day ceremony May 28 in front of the high school. The keynote speaker was Senior Airman Kiersten Green, a 2017 graduate serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a medical technician with the 514th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.
In addition to the ceremony, the Southern Regional Air Force JROTC cadets built the annual Field of Flags. One American flag was placed for every service person who has died in Iraq and Afghanistan while serving our country. As of May 28, that number was 7,038. This year, a memorial bench was added to the field. The bench was built by woodworking teacher Gerald Tabbacchino and his students
Donations are sought to replace the flags that were damaged in the Memorial Day weekend storms. Donations can be sent to Col. Joseph Potts, 600 Main St., Manahawkin, NJ 08050, or Mrs. Jean Piscopo, 90 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050.
EHT plans to consolidate
some elementary schools
At its May 18 meeting, the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education approved a recommendation from the administration to consolidate the Swift and Slaybaugh schools into one complex.
According to the resolution, the Slaybaugh Primary School will hold all preschool classes, the Swift School building will hold kindergarten and first grade, and the Slaybaugh Elementary building will hold second- and- third-grade students.
Earlier this year, the district reconfigured some of the classrooms in the three buildings when it opened its full-day universal preschool program.
