Education advocacy groups urging governor to apply for federal testing waiver

On Jan. 27, the New Jersey Department of Education announced plans to proceed with state testing, but other states, including New York, plan to seek a federal testing waiver. The Biden administration late last month extended the deadline for waiver requests, but has not indicated whether any waivers will be approved.

New Jersey applied for and received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education under the Trump administration last spring canceling the standardized tests due to the pandemic after all schools in the state were ordered to transition to virtual learning.

In January, Murphy announced temporary changes to state graduation rules that waive the graduation proficiency test requirement for all 12th-grade students who have not yet met the requirement, but all other statutory graduation requirements remain in place.

The statewide union representing educators, the New Jersey Education Association, is also opposing New Jersey's standardized testing plan and asking members to write to Murphy and Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.