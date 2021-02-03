Education advocacy group urging governor to apply for federal testing waiver

In January, Murphy announced temporary changes to state graduation rules that waive the graduation proficiency test requirement for all 12th-grade students who have not yet met the requirement, but all other statutory graduation requirements remain in place.

While multiple states, including New York, have announced plans to seek a federal testing waiver and the Biden administration also recently extended the deadline for waiver requests, the New Jersey Department of Education on Jan. 27 announced plans to proceed with state testing.

The statewide union representing educators, the New Jersey Education Association, is also opposing New Jersey's testing plan and asking members to write to Murphy and Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan.

Murphy cancels state standardized testing for students this spring TRENTON — Students in New Jersey will not have to take state standardized tests this spring …

"Under current conditions, standardized tests will only add to the stress and disruption our students are already experiencing this year. They will not help students or educators in any way, but will take away from the time we need to help our students learn and thrive this spring," the statement from the NJEA reads.