Early results show Buena voters approve $30M school bond, but mail-in ballots still to be counted

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — As mail-in ballots continue to be received by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, it’s too soon to call the results of a $30.6 million bond referendum for districtwide repairs and renovations in the Buena Regional School District, but unofficial machine vote totals as of Tuesday look like it will pass.

According to Atlantic County’s election night results published online, the measure passed 310-222. The bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million, and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.

“At this time, we are anxiously awaiting the official results; however, the unofficial results do favor the passing of the district’s bond referendum,” Buena Regional Superintendent David Cappuccio said. “Our entire district is excited about the improvements and enhancements that the bond referendum will realize for our school community and the opportunities it will bring for our students. ”

The Board of Elections said it has received about 235 mail-in ballots to date, but more could be received throughout the week. The state’s timeline shows Monday as the last day the board can accept properly postmarked mail-in ballots.