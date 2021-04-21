Early results show Buena voters approve $30M school bond, but mail-in ballots still to be counted

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — As mail-in ballots continue to be received by the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, it’s too soon to call the results of a $30.6 million bond referendum for districtwide repairs and renovations in the Buena Regional School District, but unofficial machine vote totals as of Tuesday look like it will pass.
According to Atlantic County’s election night results published online, the measure passed 310-222. The bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million, and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.
“At this time, we are anxiously awaiting the official results; however, the unofficial results do favor the passing of the district’s bond referendum,” Buena Regional Superintendent David Cappuccio said. “Our entire district is excited about the improvements and enhancements that the bond referendum will realize for our school community and the opportunities it will bring for our students. ”
The Board of Elections said it has received about 235 mail-in ballots to date, but more could be received throughout the week. The state’s timeline shows Monday as the last day the board can accept properly postmarked mail-in ballots.
The county Clerk’s Office sent about 700 mail-in ballots to residents in Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Provisional ballots — ballots filled out at polling places when there are questions regarding a voter’s eligibility — are also yet to be counted.
Once all the ballots are received and counted, they must be certified before they are deemed official.
The Buena school district was one of six statewide seeking voter approval for bond referendums this week after Gov. Phil Murphy moved school and fire district elections to April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of the improvements will be at the high school, including installation of a new roof, renovation of the library and media center, upgrades to classrooms, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The district also plans to install a new artificial turf multisport field, fitness room, band practice field, track, wrestling room, bleachers and press box, and a concession stand and fieldhouse. There will also be HVAC repairs throughout the district’s elementary schools and exterior improvements.
School officials said there will be no impact on the tax rate because old debt will be closed out as the new debt comes on.
Voter turnout at the polls for the referendum was about 6% of the 9,121 registered voters in the township and borough.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
