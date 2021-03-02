 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Township students make 36-foot-long dragon, hold parade for Lunar New Year
0 comments
top story

Dennis Township students make 36-foot-long dragon, hold parade for Lunar New Year

{{featured_button_text}}

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — First- and second-graders celebrated the Lunar New Year, albeit a little late, on Tuesday at Dennis Township Primary School by building a 36-foot-long dragon and having a school-wide parade.

The parade was originally scheduled for Feb. 16 and the Lunar New Year was Feb. 12, but the school closed for two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheila McCloy, the art teacher at the school, headed the project. The idea to build a dragon came out of wanting to do something different.

“Everyone does Valentine’s Day, and I thought, ‘We don’t want to do that; that’s boring,’” she said. “Every single year I happen to be in Chinatown in Philadelphia for Chinese New Year, and it's so fun. There’s color, there’s dragons, there’s lions, giant puppets, it’s just super fun.”

The Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year, but it is celebrated by more countries than China. Under the Chinese lunar calendar, 2021 is the year of the Ox.

On Tuesday, more than 20 students walked in the parade in the school. About half held the dragon as it snaked through the hallways. There were also "lettuce boys" who threw kale — lettuce is for good luck, but kale was used because it’s easier to sweep up, McCloy joked — and "fortune cookie princesses" — girls with paper fortune cookie headbands who threw fortune cookies out to the crowd of students lining the hallway.

“Our goal was to make it as long as a car,” McCloy said of the dragon. “But the kids said it was as long as two limousines or two monster trucks.”

The dragon was made with tissue paper and more than 500 paper plates the children painted. It was strung together with plastic cups and string, similar to the age-old telephone game.

The art project took about a month. McCloy, who is the school's March Employee of the Month, hopes to have the dragon strung up in the school’s library or cafeteria.

Sydney Shapiro, 6, was a fortune cookie princess in the parade. She donned a black dress with a cat on it and fingerless gloves.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’m mostly excited about handing out fortune cookies,” she said.

Aiden Rutledge, 7, held the dragon’s head through the parade. Although he said it was somewhat heavy, he was confident he could do it all himself.

“I liked painting the plates,” he said. “But I forgot how many I painted.”

Kolten Gibson, 7, was one of the students holding the dragon above his head in the parade.

“I think they use dragons because they had dragons in 10,000 B.C.” he said. (They didn't.)

A band was supposed to play, but that fell through, McCloy said. As the parade passed, kids cheered, clapped and yelled, “Happy New Year!”

“We didn’t need a band! We have all these screamers!” McCloy yelled during the parade.

The hall was littered with kale, tissue paper and fortune cookies.

“Clean up on aisle five!” one teacher joked.

After the parade, the kids each got a fortune cookie, eagerly digging into a big cardboard box for them.

One by one, the children filtered out of the room back to their regular classes. The art room fell silent. McCloy sat down at an art table, exhausted from all of the excitement a parade with 6- and 7-year-olds brings. The dragon slept silently on a table behind her. Kale and scraps of tissue paper were scattered on the floor.

“The custodian must hate me,” McCloy said. “But if you’re not making a mess, you’re not doing it right.”

Contact CJ Fairfield

 609-272-7239

Cfairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ​

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News