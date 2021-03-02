Dennis Township students make 36-foot-long dragon, hold parade for Lunar New Year

“Our goal was to make it as long as a car,” McCloy said of the dragon. “But the kids said it was as long as two limousines or two monster trucks.”

The dragon was made with tissue paper and more than 500 paper plates the children painted. It was strung together with plastic cups and string, similar to the age-old telephone game.

The art project took about a month. McCloy, who is the school's March Employee of the Month, hopes to have the dragon strung up in the school’s library or cafeteria.

Sydney Shapiro, 6, was a fortune cookie princess in the parade. She donned a black dress with a cat on it and fingerless gloves.

“I’m mostly excited about handing out fortune cookies,” she said.

Aiden Rutledge, 7, held the dragon’s head through the parade. Although he said it was somewhat heavy, he was confident he could do it all himself.

“I liked painting the plates,” he said. “But I forgot how many I painted.”

Kolten Gibson, 7, was one of the students holding the dragon above his head in the parade.

“I think they use dragons because they had dragons in 10,000 B.C.” he said. (They didn't.)