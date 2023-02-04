William T. Daly, a Day One Stockton University professor who helped draw students to the Atlantic County college, died Jan. 31 after battling Parkinson's dementia. He was 83.

Daly was a distinguished professor emeritus of political science who had been at the school since its opening in 1971 in Atlantic City's Mayflower Hotel, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said in a statement.

"Bill was the embodiment of the founding vision of Stockton, and his articulation of and unwavering commitment to the Stockton Idea will remain a part of who we are for as long as there is a Stockton University," Kesselman said.

"At our opening in 1971, Bill was the face of Stockton to the external community as he offered courses at the Mayflower Hotel that were open to the public. These courses drew hundreds of students and community members. Amazingly, he memorized the names of each one of those students by the end of the first week of classes then and throughout his career.

"He was always available to students who needed guidance and support, from early morning to late at night. I know of no one in Stockton’s history who was a better teacher and advisor than Bill."

Daly was born in Doylestown, Ohio, in 1939 and was one of six children to John and Margaret Daly, according to his obituary. He got his undergraduate degree at George Washington University and his doctorate at Princeton.

Daly taught more than 50 years as a political science professor, beginning in 1966 at the University of Missouri Kansas City, his obituary reads. He also taught at Grinnell College in Iowa in 1970 before becoming a founding faculty member a year later at Stockton, where he was a nine-time Professor of the Year in social sciences.

He helped start many educational programs at the school, some still going today, including the Educational Opportunity Fund program for disadvantaged students.

Daly wrote and hosted the first videotaped course of 26 half-hour segments at Stockton called "America and Her Critics" from 1973-75 and rebroadcast from 1978-79. He founded The Stockton Connection, which worked for years with high school teachers across the state to bridge the gap between college and high school.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 61 years, his daughters Beth DeVos and Kit Tidwell, four grandchildren and four of his five siblings.

Visitation will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home (211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway Township) from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17. A memorial service will be directly after. Donations in Daly's memory can be made to the Stockton University Foundation at give.stockton.edu.