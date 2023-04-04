MAYS LANDING — Two Linwood sisters will speak about their parents' lives as Holocaust survivors during the 40th annual Holocaust Awareness Program at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Rita Stromfeld and Blanche Powell will be interviewed by Peter Murphy from Murphy Writing of Stockton University about their memoir of their parents, Helen and Murray Fassler, titled "My Mother's Words." The book features short stories and lessons learned from the Fasslers' experience as Holocaust survivors from Poland who emigrated to New York City.
In February, Stockton created the Helen and Murray Fassler Memorial Endowed Holocaust Studies Scholarship after a donation from Stromfeld and her husband in honor of her parents. The endowed scholarship for undergraduate students supports the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Research Center Legacy Campaign for the Future.
The free, public Holocaust Awareness Program hosted by Atlantic Cape and Stockton will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 18 in the Student Center's G Building on the main campus of Atlantic Cape.
People are also reading…
For more information, contact the Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at 609-652-4699.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.