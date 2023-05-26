Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cumberland Regional High School has been recognized as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School.

Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit that serves more than 12,000 schools across the country. The organization supports teachers as they work to prepare their students for success in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects and provides courses in computer science, engineering and biomedical science.

To receive the Distinguished School recognition, Cumberland Regional had to have at least 25% of its students participate in PLTW courses, or, of those who participated, at least 33% take two or more PLTW courses; offer and have students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses; and have strategies in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty and/or gender.

Cumberland Regional is one of 262 high schools across the country, and one of six in the state, to receive the Distinguished School recognition.

“South Jersey is in dire need of skilled laborers, and this was our first step toward filling that void by preparing our high school students for jobs that are ready and waiting for them upon graduation,” Cumberland Regional Superintendent Carl Dolente said in a news release.