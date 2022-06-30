 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CUMBERLAND COUNTY TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER

Cumberland County Technical Education Center celebrates the Class of 2022

Two hundred eighteen students make up Cumberland County Technical Education Center's Class of 2022.

Wyatt Bruck, Automotive Technology

Ryan Cossaboon, Automotive Technology

Jose Esquilin, Automotive Technology

Bryant Leonides, Automotive Technology

Emirhan Ozturk, Automotive Technology

Zackary Raguckas, Automotive Technology

Omar Ramirez, Automotive Technology

Jose Reyes, Automotive Technology

Gene Sykes, Automotive Technology

Jorge Valentin, Automotive Technology

Samuel Wuzzardo, Automotive Technology

Jenry Yoc-Lopez, Automotive Technology

Alexander Zarate, Automotive Technology

Gabriel Cox, Construction Trades

Paige Dietterick, Construction Trades

Dominic Farside, Construction Trades

Dante Gallina, Construction Trades

Dennis Groshev, Construction Trades

Nancy Hernandez, Construction Trades

Robin Javier, Construction Trades

Katarae Little, Construction Trades

Caleb Lopez-Flores, Construction Trades

Zachary Manupello, Construction Trades

Devin Marcus, Construction Trades

Steve Martinez-Perez, Construction Trades

William Morrison, Construction Trades

Javier Reyes, Construction Trades

Sumaiyah Akram, Cosmetology

Alanah Arkainno-Smith, Cosmetology

Nakiya Batie, Cosmetology

Alahna Broglin, Cosmetology

Amanda Bushman, Cosmetology

Caroline Camp, Cosmetology

Caroline Kennedy, Cosmetology

Hailey Lore, Cosmetology

Lily Maines, Cosmetology

Deysi Martinez, Cosmetology

Elizabeth Panchesine, Cosmetology

Lorelai Phillips, Cosmetology

Imalay Ruiz, Cosmetology

Xiomara Sanchez, Cosmetology

Alisha Suarez-Armstead, Cosmetology

Makayla Vicente, Cosmetology

Thereasa Whyte, Cosmetology

Caitlin Woolley, Cosmetology

Emily Feltes, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Mosayet Guzman, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Krista Lunceford, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Briza Macias, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Natalie Mancus, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Giovanny Pareja, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Oscar Ramos, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Quinn Reilly, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Jennifer Rios-Mateo, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Mariajose Rivera, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Neydi Ruiz, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Haileigh Scott, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Ismael Torres, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Jazmari Vidro, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Kendall Wells, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Betsy Zepeda, Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Nicholas Alimenti, Engineering Technology

Alexander Anderson, Engineering Technology

Shaelynn Bowen, Engineering Technology

Brianna Brown, Engineering Technology

Anthony Bullock, Engineering Technology

Joshua Cremin, Engineering Technology

Olivia DeCicco, Engineering Technology

Brian Dong, Engineering Technology

Bruce Durham, Engineering Technology

Annalisa Franceschini, Engineering Technology

Julian Garriga, Engineering Technology

Blake Gifford, Engineering Technology

Adeleine Hauenstein, Engineering Technology

Emily Kefer, Engineering Technology

Pauline Klimsza, Engineering Technology

Lucas Knoop, Engineering Technology

Ja'Quan Lane-Durr, Engineering Technology

Kaiden Lawhorn, Engineering Technology

James Lee, Engineering Technology

Dominic Lopergolo, Engineering Technology

Angelina Mainiero, Engineering Technology

Nicholas Marshall, Engineering Technology

Andrew Mastro, Engineering Technology

Marcella McMahon, Engineering Technology

Lucas Merighi, Engineering Technology

Erin Pritchett, Engineering Technology

Alejandro Ramirez-Jimenez, Engineering Technology

Eric Rivera, Engineering Technology

Jayden Rivera, Engineering Technology

GianMarco Rosado, Engineering Technology

James Salmon, Engineering Technology

Justin Shi, Engineering Technology

Dean Siedlecki, Engineering Technology

Ella Sipin, Engineering Technology

Angel Smith, Engineering Technology

Emily Taylor, Engineering Technology

Zaria Watkins, Engineering Technology

Noah Wise, Engineering Technology

Julie-Ana Agosto, Health Sciences and Medicine

Alexandra Basile, Health Sciences and Medicine

Kimberly Bautista, Ruiz Health Sciences and Medicine

Angelita Campos, Health Sciences and Medicine

Jayden Canales, Health Sciences and Medicine

Sara Cassidy, Health Sciences and Medicine

Skylar Cooper, Health Sciences and Medicine

Enzo Descalzi, Health Sciences and Medicine

Elisabeth DiGiorgio, Health Sciences and Medicine

Aiden Dinh, Health Sciences and Medicine

Mackenzie Doughty, Health Sciences and Medicine

David Fanucci, Health Sciences and Medicine

Thalia Garcia, Health Sciences and Medicine

Bailey Halter, Health Sciences and Medicine

Kaylyn Harvey, Health Sciences and Medicine

James Howard, Health Sciences and Medicine

Shirley Jin , Health Sciences and Medicine

Sukayna Kazmi, Health Sciences and Medicine

Abigail Kunkle, Health Sciences and Medicine

Brittney Larcher, Health Sciences and Medicine

Megan Majewski, Health Sciences and Medicine

Sydney Middleton, Health Sciences and Medicine

Peyton Miller, Health Sciences and Medicine

Sydney Morello, Health Sciences and Medicine

Emily Muniz, Health Sciences and Medicine

Brianna Parr, Health Sciences and Medicine

Kimberly Perez-Hernandez, Health Sciences and Medicine

James Pullia, Health Sciences and Medicine

Ruchel Reyes-Moreno, Health Sciences and Medicine

Melany Rivera, Health Sciences and Medicine

Kendyl Rivers, Health Sciences and Medicine

Jorge Rodriguez, Health Sciences and Medicine

Amirah Ruiz, Health Sciences and Medicine

Giana Ruscica, Health Sciences and Medicine

Mateo Sammons, Health Sciences and Medicine

Brenda Santiago-Cruz, Health Sciences and Medicine

Destiny Simmons, Health Sciences and Medicine

Hannah Tamagni, Health Sciences and Medicine

Brooke Urie, Health Sciences and Medicine

Madelyn Vazquez, Health Sciences and Medicine

Karen Velazquez Luna, Health Sciences and Medicine

Ogulcan Akilli, Information Technology

Ariana Beckford, Information Technology

Edward Bradley, Information Technology

Austin Bushman, Information Technology

Hunter Charlesworth, Information Technology

Nathaniel Clark, Information Technology

Seth Coward, Information Technology

Andre Davis, Information Technology

Joshua DeMarco, Information Technology

Steven Dondero, Information Technology

David Farside, Information Technology

Thomas O'Doherty, Information Technology

Paul Porreca, Information Technology

Sydney Repp, Information Technology

Thomas Riggins, Information Technology

Mario Romano, Information Technology

Hunter Russo, Information Technology

Savannah Shaw, Information Technology

Connor Triantos, Information Technology

Derrick Weldon, Information Technology

Laurel Wells, Information Technology

Angelina Alimenti, Law Enforcement

Sultan Aydin, Law Enforcement

Camera Cruz, Law Enforcement

Jeffrey Dutra, Law Enforcement

Patrick Ferraro, Law Enforcement

Brock Fleetwood, Law Enforcement

April Gonzalez, Law Enforcement

Luz Javier, Law Enforcement

Jaden Joynes, Law Enforcement

Rustem Kultanov, Law Enforcement

Daniel Martinez, Law Enforcement

Nyonna Mason, Law Enforcement

Michelle Morales, Law Enforcement

Taylor Mulford, Law Enforcement

Samuel Reyes, Law Enforcement

Omar Roldan, Law Enforcement

Rachel Shelton, Law Enforcement

Kate Stockbridge, Law Enforcement

Sydney Taylor, Law Enforcement

Sophia Adams, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Morgan Allen, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Conner Cook, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Michael Deem Jr., Studio Production and Broadcasting

Raven Figueroa-Montero, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Cameron Keels, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Cole Keller, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Brandon Kiley, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Alyssa Kinkade, Studio Production and Broadcasting

John Kuhlen, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Jessica Leatherwood, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Bowie Lin, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Amanda Montero, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Liam Mulherin, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Jace Quiles, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Nicole Rodriguez, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Hailey Schwegel, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Michael Seda, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Emma Sockwell, Studio Production and Broadcasting

Akin Ceylan, Welding Engineering

Baris Ceylan, Welding Engineering

Jason Cossaboon, Welding Engineering

Ethan Evans, Welding Engineering

Tristan Garcia, Welding Engineering

Gianni Gentilini, Welding Engineering

Kenneth Jimenez, Welding Engineering

Nix Johnson, Welding Engineering

Trinity Kent, Welding Engineering

Zion King, Welding Engineering

Jacob MacGregor, Welding Engineering

Josue Matias, Welding Engineering

Gabrielle McChesney, Welding Engineering

Steven Turner, Welding Engineering

Erick Veras, Welding Engineering

Gavin Williams, Welding Engineering

Matt Denby, STRIVE

Christopher Pullen, STRIVE

George Webber, STRIVE

Related to this story

Most Popular

