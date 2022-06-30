Cumberland County Technical Education Center celebrates the Class of 2022

Wyatt Bruck, Automotive Technology
Ryan Cossaboon, Automotive Technology
Jose Esquilin, Automotive Technology
Bryant Leonides, Automotive Technology
Emirhan Ozturk, Automotive Technology
Zackary Raguckas, Automotive Technology
Omar Ramirez, Automotive Technology
Jose Reyes, Automotive Technology
Gene Sykes, Automotive Technology
Jorge Valentin, Automotive Technology
Samuel Wuzzardo, Automotive Technology
Jenry Yoc-Lopez, Automotive Technology
Alexander Zarate, Automotive Technology
Gabriel Cox, Construction Trades
Paige Dietterick, Construction Trades
People are also reading…
Dominic Farside, Construction Trades
Dante Gallina, Construction Trades
Dennis Groshev, Construction Trades
Nancy Hernandez, Construction Trades
Robin Javier, Construction Trades
Katarae Little, Construction Trades
Caleb Lopez-Flores, Construction Trades
Zachary Manupello, Construction Trades
Devin Marcus, Construction Trades
Steve Martinez-Perez, Construction Trades
William Morrison, Construction Trades
Javier Reyes, Construction Trades
Sumaiyah Akram, Cosmetology
Alanah Arkainno-Smith, Cosmetology
Nakiya Batie, Cosmetology
Alahna Broglin, Cosmetology
Amanda Bushman, Cosmetology
Caroline Camp, Cosmetology
Caroline Kennedy, Cosmetology
Hailey Lore, Cosmetology
Lily Maines, Cosmetology
Deysi Martinez, Cosmetology
Elizabeth Panchesine, Cosmetology
Lorelai Phillips, Cosmetology
Imalay Ruiz, Cosmetology
Xiomara Sanchez, Cosmetology
Alisha Suarez-Armstead, Cosmetology
Makayla Vicente, Cosmetology
Thereasa Whyte, Cosmetology
Caitlin Woolley, Cosmetology
Emily Feltes, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Mosayet Guzman, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Krista Lunceford, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Briza Macias, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Natalie Mancus, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Giovanny Pareja, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Oscar Ramos, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Quinn Reilly, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Jennifer Rios-Mateo, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Mariajose Rivera, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Neydi Ruiz, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Haileigh Scott, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Ismael Torres, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Jazmari Vidro, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Kendall Wells, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Betsy Zepeda, Culinary Arts and Hospitality
Nicholas Alimenti, Engineering Technology
Alexander Anderson, Engineering Technology
Shaelynn Bowen, Engineering Technology
Brianna Brown, Engineering Technology
Anthony Bullock, Engineering Technology
Joshua Cremin, Engineering Technology
Olivia DeCicco, Engineering Technology
Brian Dong, Engineering Technology
Bruce Durham, Engineering Technology
Annalisa Franceschini, Engineering Technology
Julian Garriga, Engineering Technology
Blake Gifford, Engineering Technology
Adeleine Hauenstein, Engineering Technology
Emily Kefer, Engineering Technology
Pauline Klimsza, Engineering Technology
Lucas Knoop, Engineering Technology
Ja'Quan Lane-Durr, Engineering Technology
Kaiden Lawhorn, Engineering Technology
James Lee, Engineering Technology
Dominic Lopergolo, Engineering Technology
Angelina Mainiero, Engineering Technology
Nicholas Marshall, Engineering Technology
Andrew Mastro, Engineering Technology
Marcella McMahon, Engineering Technology
Lucas Merighi, Engineering Technology
Erin Pritchett, Engineering Technology
Alejandro Ramirez-Jimenez, Engineering Technology
Eric Rivera, Engineering Technology
Jayden Rivera, Engineering Technology
GianMarco Rosado, Engineering Technology
James Salmon, Engineering Technology
Justin Shi, Engineering Technology
Dean Siedlecki, Engineering Technology
Ella Sipin, Engineering Technology
Angel Smith, Engineering Technology
Emily Taylor, Engineering Technology
Zaria Watkins, Engineering Technology
Noah Wise, Engineering Technology
Julie-Ana Agosto, Health Sciences and Medicine
Alexandra Basile, Health Sciences and Medicine
Kimberly Bautista, Ruiz Health Sciences and Medicine
Angelita Campos, Health Sciences and Medicine
Jayden Canales, Health Sciences and Medicine
Sara Cassidy, Health Sciences and Medicine
Skylar Cooper, Health Sciences and Medicine
Enzo Descalzi, Health Sciences and Medicine
Elisabeth DiGiorgio, Health Sciences and Medicine
Aiden Dinh, Health Sciences and Medicine
Mackenzie Doughty, Health Sciences and Medicine
David Fanucci, Health Sciences and Medicine
Thalia Garcia, Health Sciences and Medicine
Bailey Halter, Health Sciences and Medicine
Kaylyn Harvey, Health Sciences and Medicine
James Howard, Health Sciences and Medicine
Shirley Jin , Health Sciences and Medicine
Sukayna Kazmi, Health Sciences and Medicine
Abigail Kunkle, Health Sciences and Medicine
Brittney Larcher, Health Sciences and Medicine
Megan Majewski, Health Sciences and Medicine
Sydney Middleton, Health Sciences and Medicine
Peyton Miller, Health Sciences and Medicine
Sydney Morello, Health Sciences and Medicine
Emily Muniz, Health Sciences and Medicine
Brianna Parr, Health Sciences and Medicine
Kimberly Perez-Hernandez, Health Sciences and Medicine
James Pullia, Health Sciences and Medicine
Ruchel Reyes-Moreno, Health Sciences and Medicine
Melany Rivera, Health Sciences and Medicine
Kendyl Rivers, Health Sciences and Medicine
Jorge Rodriguez, Health Sciences and Medicine
Amirah Ruiz, Health Sciences and Medicine
Giana Ruscica, Health Sciences and Medicine
Mateo Sammons, Health Sciences and Medicine
Brenda Santiago-Cruz, Health Sciences and Medicine
Destiny Simmons, Health Sciences and Medicine
Hannah Tamagni, Health Sciences and Medicine
Brooke Urie, Health Sciences and Medicine
Madelyn Vazquez, Health Sciences and Medicine
Karen Velazquez Luna, Health Sciences and Medicine
Ogulcan Akilli, Information Technology
Ariana Beckford, Information Technology
Edward Bradley, Information Technology
Austin Bushman, Information Technology
Hunter Charlesworth, Information Technology
Nathaniel Clark, Information Technology
Seth Coward, Information Technology
Andre Davis, Information Technology
Joshua DeMarco, Information Technology
Steven Dondero, Information Technology
David Farside, Information Technology
Thomas O'Doherty, Information Technology
Paul Porreca, Information Technology
Sydney Repp, Information Technology
Thomas Riggins, Information Technology
Mario Romano, Information Technology
Hunter Russo, Information Technology
Savannah Shaw, Information Technology
Connor Triantos, Information Technology
Derrick Weldon, Information Technology
Laurel Wells, Information Technology
Angelina Alimenti, Law Enforcement
Sultan Aydin, Law Enforcement
Camera Cruz, Law Enforcement
Jeffrey Dutra, Law Enforcement
Patrick Ferraro, Law Enforcement
Brock Fleetwood, Law Enforcement
April Gonzalez, Law Enforcement
Luz Javier, Law Enforcement
Jaden Joynes, Law Enforcement
Rustem Kultanov, Law Enforcement
Daniel Martinez, Law Enforcement
Nyonna Mason, Law Enforcement
Michelle Morales, Law Enforcement
Taylor Mulford, Law Enforcement
Samuel Reyes, Law Enforcement
Omar Roldan, Law Enforcement
Rachel Shelton, Law Enforcement
Kate Stockbridge, Law Enforcement
Sydney Taylor, Law Enforcement
Sophia Adams, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Morgan Allen, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Conner Cook, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Michael Deem Jr., Studio Production and Broadcasting
Raven Figueroa-Montero, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Cameron Keels, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Cole Keller, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Brandon Kiley, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Alyssa Kinkade, Studio Production and Broadcasting
John Kuhlen, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Jessica Leatherwood, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Bowie Lin, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Amanda Montero, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Liam Mulherin, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Jace Quiles, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Nicole Rodriguez, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Hailey Schwegel, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Michael Seda, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Emma Sockwell, Studio Production and Broadcasting
Akin Ceylan, Welding Engineering
Baris Ceylan, Welding Engineering
Jason Cossaboon, Welding Engineering
Ethan Evans, Welding Engineering
Tristan Garcia, Welding Engineering
Gianni Gentilini, Welding Engineering
Kenneth Jimenez, Welding Engineering
Nix Johnson, Welding Engineering
Trinity Kent, Welding Engineering
Zion King, Welding Engineering
Jacob MacGregor, Welding Engineering
Josue Matias, Welding Engineering
Gabrielle McChesney, Welding Engineering
Steven Turner, Welding Engineering
Erick Veras, Welding Engineering
Gavin Williams, Welding Engineering
Matt Denby, STRIVE
Christopher Pullen, STRIVE
George Webber, STRIVE
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.