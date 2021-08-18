Critical race theory not being taught in Egg Harbor Township schools, superintendent says

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Critical race theory is not being taught in the township's public schools, Superintendent Kim Gruccio told residents and board members Tuesday during a school board meeting.
“I want to relieve anxiety, angst, misinformation, and let’s do it now,” Gruccio said. “Does the state of New Jersey require the teaching of critical race theory? No, it does not. It is not included in the New Jersey Student Learning Standards, therefore it is not included in our curriculum here in Egg Harbor Township.”
Gruccio made her announcement seemingly in response to questions she received at a school board workshop meeting last week from parents asking about changes to the curriculum and information they received through social media.
Although Gruccio did not give a specific reason for making her statement, the topic of teaching critical race theory in public schools has been circulating through township Facebook pages.
“I don’t like Facebook. ... We function on facts,” Gruccio told one parent last week. “Facts are found on our website, facts are found by having conversation with school district personnel. Conversation that goes on on Facebook goes down the wrong path and the facts are lost.”
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 em…
Gruccio said there were not changes to the curriculum this year, although the school board Tuesday did approve the 2021-22 school year curriculum, which is available for review on the district website under the “community resources” tab.
School boards across the country have been responding to requests from parents for more information on curriculums after critical race theory became a national Republican talking point earlier this year. In June, Florida banned schools from teaching the concept, and several other states are considering or have adopted similar rules or legislation.
In West Chester, Pennsylvania, last month, the school board issued a statement after a particularly heated exchange with a parent at a meeting on the topic.
“We do not teach Critical Race Theory (also known as CRT), and have no plans to do so,” wrote Chris McCune, the school’s director. “National and local political forces continue to urge residents to rally against local school boards and CRT, even when board members and administrators have offered to meet to share the district’s curriculum to demonstrate that it is simply not what we teach. This far right movement has received both national and local news coverage.”
Gruccio on Tuesday said she felt “inclined to clarify” what critical race theory is, calling it a “framework or tool used at a higher level, university or college,” and that it was originally intended “to help law students think critically about racism in the legal system.”
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The William J. Hughes Center at Stockton University will honor several l…
“Today, it is being inaccurately used to encompass a wide range of distinctly different topics including educational equity, social emotional learning, cultural awareness and restorative practice,” Gruccio said. “Those topics, yes we are covering in our school districts … for some reason it's being used to describe those and also used to describe the discussion of racism in classroom instruction.”
Gruccio said the district’s curriculum includes culturally responsive teaching, which has the same initials (CRT) and which people may confuse with critical race theory. She said the district’s curriculum includes a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion because they encourage a student’s critical thinking and allow students to consider opinions beyond their own experiences.
“Culturally responsive teaching is something that’s very import to me, our curriculum and our students to be involved in,” Gruccio said.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Lily Moss added that culturally responsive teaching encourages teachers to use data, get to know their students and make their lessons relevant to the students in their classes.
“We’re able to make it more relevant to the students in the classroom and able to choose materials that are inclusive of everyone’s cultures,” Moss said, like making sure there are characters in books or lessons that relate to all of the students.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — School leaders here are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to let them make the fin…
“It really is about looking at each student and using who they are and what their needs are to make sure were providing the best education possible,” she said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.