Critical race theory not being taught in Egg Harbor Township schools, superintendent says

School boards across the country have been responding to requests from parents for more information on curriculums after critical race theory became a national Republican talking point earlier this year. In June, Florida banned schools from teaching the concept, and several other states are considering or have adopted similar rules or legislation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In West Chester, Pennsylvania, last month, the school board issued a statement after a particularly heated exchange with a parent at a meeting on the topic.

“We do not teach Critical Race Theory (also known as CRT), and have no plans to do so,” wrote Chris McCune, the school’s director. “National and local political forces continue to urge residents to rally against local school boards and CRT, even when board members and administrators have offered to meet to share the district’s curriculum to demonstrate that it is simply not what we teach. This far right movement has received both national and local news coverage.”

Gruccio on Tuesday said she felt “inclined to clarify” what critical race theory is, calling it a “framework or tool used at a higher level, university or college,” and that it was originally intended “to help law students think critically about racism in the legal system.”

+3 Stockton announces 2021 Hughes Center Honors recipients GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The William J. Hughes Center at Stockton University will honor several l…