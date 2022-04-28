Construction underway for Atlantic County College's new innovation hub

MAYS LANDING — Construction is underway on the new Innovation Center at Atlantic Cape Community College, a $5.3 million facility for esports and cybersecurity programs at the Mays Landing campus.

The center will replace Boyer Hall, one of the oldest buildings at the college.

It will be reconfigured with an esports lounge and new computer labs; Richards Hall with new classrooms; and Morse Hall with faculty offices. The buildings will become a smart hub for forward-thinking, technology-laden curriculum, the college said in a news release.

Funding for the project was provided through a $4 million New Jersey’s Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grant and $1.33 million from Atlantic County.

“Atlantic Cape Community College will transform a dated facility into a state-of-the-art building for instruction in the fast-growing industries of esports and cybersecurity, positioning Atlantic Cape as the region’s leading resource for esports and cybersecurity career advancement,” said Josette Katz, senior vice president of academics at Atlantic Cape. “Our students will have a significant advantage in two of the most in-demand fields currently.”

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has highlighted the growth potential of esports in partnership with the Atlantic City casino and hospitality industries.

Cybersecurity is one of the nation’s highest in-demand fields, including in New Jersey, Atlantic Cape said, and the Atlantic County cohort of the South Jersey STEM & Innovation Partnership has emphasized the need for career and technical education training capacity for cybersecurity.

Professor Otto Hernandez is developing the esports and cybersecurity technical programming, working with Associate Professor Karl Giulian, who is developing business programming specifically related to esports.

“Employers are looking to fill cybersecurity positions everywhere in the world. Students trained in this field can work for private companies, they can work for the government; any place that has computer systems with data that needs to be protected has a demand for cybersecurity professionals,” Hernandez said.

In the fall, Atlantic Cape students who enroll in these programs can learn how to create computer games, obtain business skills for success in the esports industry, learn information technology skills focused on computer forensics and more.

Students will be able to earn an Associate of Applied Science in computer programming with a game design and development option, Atlantic Cape said. Students working toward an Associate of Applied Science in business administration can add an esports option to their degree.

Students also can select a cybersecurity option for an Associate of Applied Science in computer systems support. After completing their coursework, students who choose the cybersecurity option will be able to sit for industry certifications including CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Linux+, TestOut Ethical Hacker Pro and CompTIA SySA+.

Atlantic Cape also is in the midst of building a Wind Training Center at the Worthington Atlantic City campus.

The 1,700-square-foot addition is funded through a nearly $3 million New Jersey Offshore Wind Safety Training Challenge grant, awarded to the college in July 2021 and administered by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education with the support of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

The Wind Training Center will house a Global Wind Organization safety training program and facility to prepare New Jersey workers for jobs in the state’s growing offshore wind industry, as well as establish a sea survival module at Gardner’s Basin.

The Wind Training Center is also expected to open in fall 2022.

For more information, visit atlantic.edu.

