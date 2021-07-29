Colleges hope to rebound from pandemic enrollment slump with in-person classes, activities

Atlantic Cape Community College was just starting to see enrollment increases after years of decline in 2019, with total enrollment up 2% over 2018.

"We were obviously negatively impacted by COVID. Nationally, community colleges went down by 11.8%. We were better than that, but we were down," said Atlantic Cape Vice President of Academic Affairs Josette Katz. "Right now, we're really concentrating on helping our students get back to a routine and focus their attention."

With offerings of tuition-free college to eligible students through the state's Community College Opportunity Grant, and loan forgiveness made possible through federal COVID-19 relief funds, as well as incentives such as a free laptop for students who register for six credits and three free credits for any registered student, Katz said Atlantic Cape is hopeful to have positive enrollment growth not only over 2020, but over 2019 as well.

At Stockton, the number of first-time students dropped by 8% from fall 2019 to fall 2020. The number of transfer students also dropped by 19% over that same time. Kesselman called it “a blip.”

“I think what will happen, I think we'll be up on new students this year,” he said.