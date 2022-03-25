Colleges' Holocaust Awareness Program to discuss Anne Frank investigation

Two experts will discuss the investigation into the betrayal of Anne Frank's family next week during a virtual Holocaust awareness program.

Jan Erik Dubbelman and Dr. Dienke Hondius, both of whom were interviewed by a cold case investigative team working to uncover the circumstances behind the fate of the Frank family, will discuss the investigation as well as their own research during the program, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

The event is co-sponsored by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University and Atlantic Cape Community College.

The Frank family is the subject of a new book by Rosemary Sullivan titled "The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” that has been controversial in the Netherlands, so much so that its publisher has pulled the book, though it will continue to be sold in the U.S. The book explores the "most likely scenario" of who turned in the family to the Nazis.

The book faced criticism from Dutch historians for alleging the person who revealed the location of the Frank family's hiding place was a prominent Jewish notary, Arnold van den Bergh. In a 69-page “refutation,” six historians and academics describe the cold case team’s findings as “a shaky house of cards.”

In the U.S., HarperCollins Publishers issued a statement saying it stands by “The Betrayal of Anne Frank,” adding that “While we recognize there has been some criticism to the findings, the investigation was done with respect and the utmost care for an extremely sensitive topic.”

Hondius, assistant professor at Vrieje University in Amsterdam, was honored in 2020 as Stockton’s Ida E. King Distinguished Visiting Professor of Holocaust Studies. Dubbelman is emeritus director of international education projects at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

For more information and the Zoom link to the program, call 609-652-4699.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

