College preparation programs find signing up new students difficult during pandemic

GEAR UP alum turned student mentor Kimberly Cortes-Salazar, 18, of Pleasantville said she is doing her part to recruit, too, talking to her former teachers to encourage them to spread the word.

Cortes-Salazar participated in the GEAR UP program as a senior at Pleasantville High School before enrolling in Stockton as a health sciences major this fall and becoming a mentor. Currently, she has one student to mentor, but helps out with other students when she can.

“When I first joined the program (at Pleasantville High School), I had my doubts,” Cortes-Salazar said. “When we left school during the pandemic, it was actually my (GEAR UP) counselors and mentors that were able to guide me. They gave us a little more attention to help us with the pandemic and getting into college.”

She said she is thankful for that.

“And I want to be able to do the same for anybody else who needs help but doesn’t know how to get it,” she said. “I try to motivate them. I understand. I’m a student as well. We all feel depressed, anxiety due to this pandemic, but we have to find a way, an outlet to get rid of all that — a time, a space to clear our minds. I want them to have a safe place.”

She had a message for students who were unsure, like her.

“If you have the opportunity to get into programs like these, take them, don’t waste that,” she said.

