Clayton model adopted around NJ to help students cope with social and emotional needs

"This is going to be a big way of trying to get kids back to normal," the superintendent said. "The effect is going to be a long time."

On a recent school day, social emotional learning specialists met with students in the Child Connection Center. In one section, three boys sat around a small table discussing appropriate behavior for possible scenarios. In another, a girl told a counselor she was having a good day during a wellness visit.

When asked if they were allowed to be angry when a problem occurs, all three boys promptly replied, "Yes!" Asked what they could not do, they responded:

"You shouldn't throw things," one said.

"Don't run away," said another.

"You can't hurt people," the third said.

It was that type of interaction that spurred state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, to obtain funding to save the program. He visited the school in 2020 after learning its funding was in jeopardy, and later cosponsored the bill expanding the Clayton model along with districtmate Assemblyman Adam Taliaferro.

"When I saw this program, it was remarkable," Sweeney said. "This is something that needs to be in every school in the state."