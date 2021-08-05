 Skip to main content
Civics education now a requirement for New Jersey middle schools
Egg Harbor Township High School teacher Michael Martirone's history class participates in the New Jersey Mock Election Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

A bill to require students in middle school to take a civics course — which decades ago was the norm — was signed into law July 23. In this photo, Egg Harbor Township High School teacher Michael Martirone's history class participates in the New Jersey Mock Election on Feb. 14, 2020.

 Claire Lowe

As the focus on STEM education deepened over the past decade, school officials began to shift focus away from civics. Now, a new law in New Jersey hopes to correct some of that with a mandate for middle schools.

In fall 2022, middle school students in New Jersey will be required to take one course focused on civics education or American government. The law was signed July 23 by Gov. Phil Murphy and named for Laura Wooten, the longest continuously serving poll worker in New Jersey history, who died in 2019.

One local educator, who has been a promoter of civics, says the course will prepare students to be civically engaged adults, and may drive more students to participate in other civics-related extracurricular activities such as mock trial or higher-level history courses.

Michael Martirone, who has taught history and AP Government at Egg Harbor Township High School for 12 years, said he wants students to learn civics like they do math.

“We teach students at a younger level how to add, subtract, multiply and divide, that way when they get to high school … they can do the higher-level problem solving,” he said. “By giving students the framework at the younger levels, you’re developing good habits, civic knowledge. That way when they graduate, registering to vote is automatic, voting in elections is automatic.”

The mandated civics education course is not a new concept. In fact, the state Legislature has been considering this same legislation for over a decade. But it hadn’t gained traction until the past year.

“There has been a lack of prioritization of civics education,” Martirone said, noting that federal spending on civics education is 5 cents per student, while STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education gets about $54 per student, according to the Campaign for the Civic Mission of Schools. “We got to a point where I think very few Americans can name three branches of government and one in three could pass the citizens test. It didn’t just happen overnight.”

According to the bill, the New Jersey Center for Civic Education at Rutgers University will develop the curriculum guidelines and provide professional development for the course.

The course must address “the values and principles underlying the American system of constitutional democracy; the function and limitations of government; and the role of a citizen in a democratic society,” the bill states.

“An understanding of civics strengthens our democracy by ensuring an understanding of the role that everyone plays in the future of their community, our state and our nation,” Murphy said upon signing the law.

State Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the need for better civics instruction has been talked about for years, but the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a breaking point for the country.

“The lack of civics knowledge creates a challenge to maintaining a perfect union, establishing justice and ensuring domestic tranquility,” Turner said. “We must learn to work together for the good of all of our communities and begin to bridge the deep political divide that exists in this country.”

Martirone said the bill signing coincides with a federal push for more civics education. In March, the Civics Secures Democracy Act was introduced in the House and Senate to direct $15 million annually for five years from the Department of Education toward grants to promote civics education.

