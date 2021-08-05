Civics education now a requirement for New Jersey middle schools

The mandated civics education course is not a new concept. In fact, the state Legislature has been considering this same legislation for over a decade. But it hadn’t gained traction until the past year.

“There has been a lack of prioritization of civics education,” Martirone said, noting that federal spending on civics education is 5 cents per student, while STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education gets about $54 per student, according to the Campaign for the Civic Mission of Schools. “We got to a point where I think very few Americans can name three branches of government and one in three could pass the citizens test. It didn’t just happen overnight.”

According to the bill, the New Jersey Center for Civic Education at Rutgers University will develop the curriculum guidelines and provide professional development for the course.

The course must address “the values and principles underlying the American system of constitutional democracy; the function and limitations of government; and the role of a citizen in a democratic society,” the bill states.

“An understanding of civics strengthens our democracy by ensuring an understanding of the role that everyone plays in the future of their community, our state and our nation,” Murphy said upon signing the law.