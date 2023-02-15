EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar Creek High School junior Maria Maione has been selected to attend the 16th annual Disney Dreamers Academy.

Maione is the only student to be selected from South Jersey, and one of four to be selected from the state.

The four-day program is hosted at Walt Disney World in Florida and gives teens the opportunity to learn from community leaders and industry experts on how to succeed in their career-driven goals.

“I was nervous because I didn’t know if I would be selected,” Maione said.

While thousands of applications are submitted each year to take part in the program, only 100 students are picked.

The goal of the program is for students to get a head start in succeeding at their desired career paths by giving them hands-on networking experience, as well as placing them in immersive environments to practice skills relevant to their field.

Maione is the oldest of four and acts as a role model for her siblings, Francesco, Giovanna and Giovanni. Family is important to her.

“When I’m home, I love spending time with my family even if we’re just hanging out watching a show. I also love cooking with my mom,” she said.

She was born deaf, and her parents weren’t sure if she would ever speak.

“She didn’t start talking until she was almost 4,” said her mother, Angela. “Her first word was ‘Pinocchio.’ This was her favorite movie, and she would ask her dad to watch it all the time.”

Maione is 16 and has acted as a leader in her community since she was in middle school.

In 2018, she testified for the Deaf Students Bill of Rights, which was signed into law in 2019.

She is working with the office of state Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, to amend Grace’s Law, a state law that requires limited insurance coverage for children’s hearing aids, to change language to include cochlear implants and to extend coverage from age 15 to 21. The law currently ends hearing aid coverage for New Jersey children at age 15.

“I use my voice to promote the well being of others,” Maione said. “My parents taught me to stand up for myself and stand up for others when they don’t seem to have a voice.”

Her parents, Giovanni and Angela, couldn’t be any prouder of the progress Maione has made.

Maione plans on becoming an electrical engineer after she graduates from high school. She loves her AP Calculus class and enjoys learning how to fix electronics with her dad in her free time.

“I have fixed an Xbox controller and a PlayStation 3. One of the main things I hope to learn more about on this Disney trip is the use of electronics for the animatronics in the park,” she said.

She credits her case manager Mrs. Koury, guidance counselor Mr. Cade, TOD (teacher of the deaf) Mrs. Smith and ASL interpreter Mrs. Vitagliano for their help over the years.

Santa Hustle comes to Atlantic City Boardwalk for first time ATLANTIC CITY — It was time to dash away all across the Boardwalk.

For more information, visit disneydreamersacademy.com.

Press of Atlantic City intern Taylor Massey contributed to this report.