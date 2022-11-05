 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carmine and Dana Catalana receive St. Augustine Prep's Mendel Award

The Catalana family, with Carmine and Dana wearing their Gregor Mendel Award medals.

St. Augustine Preparatory School recently gave its 2022 Gregor Mendel Award to Carmine and Dana Catalana at a ceremony attended by nearly 200 people on the school’s Richland campus.

The Mendel Award has been bestowed annually by the Prep since 1974 to honor outstanding contributions to the school and the South Jersey community by some of its residents. The award and medal are named for Gregor Johan Mendel (1822-84), an Augustinian friar and renowned botanist. Mendel was abbot of the Augustinian monastery in Brun (now in the Czech Republic), where he conducted extensive experiments on pea plants. His discoveries led him to be recognized as the father of genetics. 

The Catalanas live in Millville and are longtime members of the Prep family.

