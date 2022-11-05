Carmine and Dana Catalana receive St. Augustine Prep's Mendel Award

The Mendel Award has been bestowed annually by the Prep since 1974 to honor outstanding contributions to the school and the South Jersey community by some of its residents. The award and medal are named for Gregor Johan Mendel (1822-84), an Augustinian friar and renowned botanist. Mendel was abbot of the Augustinian monastery in Brun (now in the Czech Republic), where he conducted extensive experiments on pea plants. His discoveries led him to be recognized as the father of genetics.