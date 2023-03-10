CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Emergency Management and Cape May County Technical High School are partnering to create a program for students interested in a career in emergency dispatching services.

The experience will be a part of the school's law enforcement and public safety program.

“This new partnership will provide students with an opportunity to learn about the value and importance dispatching services provide to their communities," county Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi said in a news release. “Students will learn firsthand the critical skills and thinking involved in dispatching services while providing them with an exciting career opportunity to pursue upon graduation.”

The partnership was created by Pagliughi and Cape May Tech law enforcement program teacher Dan Loesch. The Emergency Management Department and the school will work together to teach students certain practices and procedures in dispatching and offer seniors an opportunity to earn a 911 dispatching certificate upon graduation.

“I am very appreciative of this partnership and the willingness of the Cape May County Department of Emergency Management to provide this training for our students,” Loesch said. “This program fulfills the mission of the school to provide high-level vocational training, so our students have options and choices in the professional world upon graduation.”

Jennifer Graham, who has nearly 30 years of dispatching and training experience, volunteered to provide guidance and training to Loesch to launch the program. Graham is currently an evidence clerk for the Middle Township Police Department.

For more information, visit capemaytech.com/cte-law.html.