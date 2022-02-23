Cape May County 4-H to return to in-person presentations next month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H on Wednesday announced its members will return to in-person public presentations next month.
The 4-H club will be presenting in classrooms from March 14 to 19 at Atlantic Cape Community College and the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center in Cape May Court House.
Presentations in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns.
“We are excited to return to in-person public presentations, after two years of virtual presentations, to provide our members with the most realistic public speaking experience,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.
4-H public presentations are a way for all members from kindergarten to a year out of high school to become confident public speakers, prepare for school and community responsibilities and develop valuable skills, the club said in a news release.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city is no longer the jazz hub it used to be, but locals who remember th…
Presentations at Atlantic Cape's campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14, 17 and 18. Presentations that showcase animals or that are more suited to the outdoors will take place from 9 a.m. to noon March 19 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road #1972.
People are also reading…
The club's goal is to have 100 members present. Members may choose from four types of presentations: demonstration, illustrated talk, formal speech and performing arts.
“Although the past two years were challenging, they also brought out the imagination and determination of 4-H staff, volunteers and our members as they adapted to a virtual 4-H world," Horner said. "This was evident from the 57 Cape May County 4-Hers who submitted virtual presentations in 2021 compared to 34 in 2020."
For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, or follow the club's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.