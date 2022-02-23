Cape May County 4-H to return to in-person presentations next month

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H on Wednesday announced its members will return to in-person public presentations next month.

The 4-H club will be presenting in classrooms from March 14 to 19 at Atlantic Cape Community College and the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center in Cape May Court House.

Presentations in 2020 and 2021 were held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety concerns.

“We are excited to return to in-person public presentations, after two years of virtual presentations, to provide our members with the most realistic public speaking experience,” said Linda Horner, Cape May County 4-H program coordinator.

4-H public presentations are a way for all members from kindergarten to a year out of high school to become confident public speakers, prepare for school and community responsibilities and develop valuable skills, the club said in a news release.

Presentations at Atlantic Cape's campus at 341 Court House-South Dennis Road will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14, 17 and 18. Presentations that showcase animals or that are more suited to the outdoors will take place from 9 a.m. to noon March 19 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road #1972.

The club's goal is to have 100 members present. Members may choose from four types of presentations: demonstration, illustrated talk, formal speech and performing arts.

“Although the past two years were challenging, they also brought out the imagination and determination of 4-H staff, volunteers and our members as they adapted to a virtual 4-H world," Horner said. "This was evident from the 57 Cape May County 4-Hers who submitted virtual presentations in 2021 compared to 34 in 2020."

For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, or follow the club's Facebook and Instagram pages.

