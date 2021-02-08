 Skip to main content
Cancellations, closures and delays for Monday
Cancellations, closures and delays for Monday

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Egg Harbor Township school buildings will be closed and students will have an all-virtual day Monday due to icy conditions.

All Hammonton Schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Monday. Students in Grades 6-12 will follow the Remote Wednesday schedule for all cohorts. Students in grades K-5 will follow a single session schedule with Cohorts A and C meeting via google meets and Cohort B completing assignments in Google Classroom. Schedules are posted on the District website and in Google Classroom. 

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Millville School District announced Monday, February 8, will be a full remote day for students and most staff. Students will follow their regular remote day schedule. Staff, with the exception of Building Maintenance Workers and Cafeteria Workers, will be working from home. Buildings will be closed. Monday's scheduled meal distribution will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 at Memorial, Lakeside, Child Family Center, Bacon, Holly Heights, Mount Pleasant, and Silver Run.

All athletic practices and athletic events for Millville High School have been canceled for Monday including Winter Track, Swimming, Basketball and Weight Training. Athletes should contact their coach for more details. 

Cumberland Regional High School announced the district will be open on Monday, however, teachers, counselors, CST managers, and secretaries may choose to work remotely due to the inclement weather.

All Vineland Public School students and staff will work remotely Monday. Maintenance will report as scheduled. There will be no after school activities, including the AlphaBest program or any outside organizations. Food distribution is rescheduled to Tuesday, February 9. Distribution will take place at all schools from 7-11am and the Wallace Kitchen from 7am-6pm.

OCEAN COUNTY

Little Egg Harbor School District announced a full virtual day for George Mitchell Elementary School and a two-hour delay at Frog Pond and ECC Monday.

Pinelands Regional Junior and Senior High Schools will have a delayed opening Monday.

To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

