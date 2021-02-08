Cancellations, closures and delays for Monday

ATLANTIC COUNTY
Egg Harbor Township school buildings will be closed and students will have an all-virtual day Monday due to icy conditions.
All Hammonton Schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Monday. Students in Grades 6-12 will follow the Remote Wednesday schedule for all cohorts. Students in grades K-5 will follow a single session schedule with Cohorts A and C meeting via google meets and Cohort B completing assignments in Google Classroom. Schedules are posted on the District website and in Google Classroom.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville School District announced Monday, February 8, will be a full remote day for students and most staff. Students will follow their regular remote day schedule. Staff, with the exception of Building Maintenance Workers and Cafeteria Workers, will be working from home. Buildings will be closed. Monday's scheduled meal distribution will be held from 1:00 - 5:00 at Memorial, Lakeside, Child Family Center, Bacon, Holly Heights, Mount Pleasant, and Silver Run.
All athletic practices and athletic events for Millville High School have been canceled for Monday including Winter Track, Swimming, Basketball and Weight Training. Athletes should contact their coach for more details.
Cumberland Regional High School announced the district will be open on Monday, however, teachers, counselors, CST managers, and secretaries may choose to work remotely due to the inclement weather.
All Vineland Public School students and staff will work remotely Monday. Maintenance will report as scheduled. There will be no after school activities, including the AlphaBest program or any outside organizations. Food distribution is rescheduled to Tuesday, February 9. Distribution will take place at all schools from 7-11am and the Wallace Kitchen from 7am-6pm.
OCEAN COUNTY
Little Egg Harbor School District announced a full virtual day for George Mitchell Elementary School and a two-hour delay at Frog Pond and ECC Monday.
Pinelands Regional Junior and Senior High Schools will have a delayed opening Monday.
To contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.