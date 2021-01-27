Camden superintendent says plan to close four schools is 'painful but necessary'

In a sweeping move to drastically change the Camden School District, Superintendent Katrina McCombs on Tuesday announced a plan to close four schools, affecting about 1,200 students and leaving one neighborhood without a traditional public school.

The highly anticipated announcement sent shock waves in the state-run district that was once the largest in South Jersey. McCombs cited as causes for the decision declining enrollment and a projected $40 million budget deficit for the next school year because the district is not getting as much money from the state as it had budgeted.

"This is a painful, painful process for our community," McCombs said in an interview. "These closures will help us get to a place of better fiscal sustainability."

McCombs said layoffs are likely, but it was not immediately known how many jobs would be cut. It would leave the city's Fairview neighborhood without a traditional public school. Camden currently has 19 schools that enroll 6,347 students.

"There will be layoffs that have to come," she said. A spokesperson said 150 positions could be eliminated or consolidated.

