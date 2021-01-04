Building Stockton's legacy: Kesselman reflects on five years

Five and a half years ago, Harvey Kesselman was ready to say goodbye to the university where he had spent the last 44 years as a student, professor and administrator.

“He was in a difficult situation,” Stockton University Board of Trustees member Leo Schoffer explained.

Stockton had just learned its president, Herman Saatkamp, was resigning amid a flawed deal to purchase the Showboat casino and open a campus in Atlantic City. The board wanted Kesselman to stay on as the new president, but he already had accepted a position as president of the University of Southern Maine.

Schoffer and fellow board member Ray Ciccone invited Kesselman to breakfast at the Shore Diner to sway him away from leaving.

“In the old days in real estate, we used to make deals by signing napkins,” Schoffer explained. “I said, ‘Harvey, we’re not leaving here until you sign this napkin agreeing to stay at Stockton.’”

Kesselman wrote on the napkin, “I want to stay,” and the rest is history.

Kesselman lives and breathes Stockton, and why wouldn’t he? He has been a part of the college for so long he can remember back to its first day at the Mayflower Hotel in Atlantic City, before the Galloway Township campus was finished being built.