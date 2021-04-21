Buena voters approve $30M bond for school renovations

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Voters in Buena Vista Township and Buena Boro approved a $30.6 million bond referendum for districtwide repairs and renovations at the Buena Regional School District during a special election Tuesday.
The measure passed 310-222. The bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million, and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.
There will be no impact on the tax rate because old debt will be closed out as the new debt comes on.
The Buena school district was one of six statewide seeking voter approval for bond referendums this week after Gov. Phil Murphy moved the school and fire district elections to April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voter turnout for the referendum was about 6% of the 9,121 registered voters in the township and boro.
