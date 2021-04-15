 Skip to main content
Buena seeking $30M bond approval for school construction projects
120818_nws_earlycollegebuena 7.jpg

If approved, a new roof and a renovation to the library are just some of the improvements to be made to Buena Regional High School.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional School District is one of six schools districts seeking voter approval next week for bond referendums.

The district would like voters to approve a $30.6 million bond that will cover districtwide improvements, with no impact on the tax rate thanks to old debt that will be closed out as the new debt comes on.

April 20 will also be the date for all school bond referendums, spring school elections and fire district elections after Gov. Phil Murphy moved the dates due to COVID-19. Statewide, there are eight spending proposals across six school districts on the ballot totaling more than $302.6 million, according to figures provided by the New Jersey School Boards Association.

In Buena, the $30.6 million bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.

Under the Educational Facilities Construction and Financing Act, the state will fund at least 40% of eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid. 

The majority of the improvements will be at the high school, including installation of a new roof, renovation of the library and media center, upgrades to classrooms, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. There will also be upgrades at the middle school and elementary schools include heating, ventilation and air conditioning, classrooms and exterior enhancements, such as sidewalk repairs and digital signs. 

Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20.

