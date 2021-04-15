Buena seeking $30M bond approval for school construction projects

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Buena Regional School District is one of six schools districts seeking voter approval next week for bond referendums.
The district would like voters to approve a $30.6 million bond that will cover districtwide improvements, with no impact on the tax rate thanks to old debt that will be closed out as the new debt comes on.
April 20 will also be the date for all school bond referendums, spring school elections and fire district elections after Gov. Phil Murphy moved the dates due to COVID-19. Statewide, there are eight spending proposals across six school districts on the ballot totaling more than $302.6 million, according to figures provided by the New Jersey School Boards Association.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Voters in the Buena Regional School District will be asked to approve…
In Buena, the $30.6 million bond includes about $23.6 million in costs that are eligible for state reimbursement of 54%. The state reimbursement is about $12.7 million and the taxpayer contribution is $17.9 million.
Under the Educational Facilities Construction and Financing Act, the state will fund at least 40% of eligible school construction costs through annual debt service aid.
The majority of the improvements will be at the high school, including installation of a new roof, renovation of the library and media center, upgrades to classrooms, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning. There will also be upgrades at the middle school and elementary schools include heating, ventilation and air conditioning, classrooms and exterior enhancements, such as sidewalk repairs and digital signs.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20.
Contact Claire Lowe:
609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.