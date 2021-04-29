Brigantine's Pomatto recognized by Phillies as 2021 All Star Teacher

Pomatto has been teaching at Brigantine for 23 years. Because she teaches a special class, she has a chance to interact with almost every student in the school which her colleagues say is one of the reasons she is so beloved.

Principal Kathleen Fox said that she wasn’t surprised Pomatto would be picked for the honor because of how much she does for the students in the school and for the community as a whole.

“Her positive energy, you can see it on the field today,” Fox said. “Every day is a pep rally in Mrs. Pomatto’s gym.”

The teachers and students secretly created banners and signs throughout the week to hold up for Thursday’s event. They had sayings such as “Congratulations,” “We Love You,” and “You are capable of amazing things.”

Students said they were excited for Pomatto to be recognized because she is kind and motivates them.

"Some of the things that I think make her deserve this award is that she plays all fun games with us, she’s really kind and she’s very energetic,” said fifth-grader Annabella Casamento, 11.

Carson Tucker, 11, said Pomatto was the "nicest and funnest teacher I know."

"She always motivates us to do our best," Carson said.