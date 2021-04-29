Brigantine's Pomatto recognized by Phillies as 2021 All Star Teacher

BRIGANTINE — Physical Education teacher Mindy Pomatto thought she was going to show her superintendent the plans she made for an upcoming field day when she exited the doors of the school Thursday morning.
Instead, she was greeted by hundreds of cheering students, faculty and friends to honor her as a Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Teacher.
“You put your heart and soul into everything you do and you make a difference both in and out of the classroom,” said Phillies Ambassador Scott Palmer. “And that’s why you are in for the surprise of your life today."
Pomatto, 45, of Egg Harbor Township was one of 10 teachers in the tristate region selected by Phillies and utility provider Constellation, an Exelon company, for the honor. She was the only one selected for a surprise visit from the Phillies organization, including its mischievous mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, and former player Mickey Morandini.
Pomatto cupped her hands to her face and bent down in surprise as the students chanted “MVP, Mrs. P.”
“It was like a dream. I couldn’t believe it. Everyone I love in one spot,” she said, except for her daughter who’s away at college. “I’m just so happy here. I’ve always felt like I was a part of this community since the first day I’ve interviewed here, and it’s just gotten stronger and better every year.”
Pomatto has been teaching at Brigantine for 23 years. Because she teaches a special class, she has a chance to interact with almost every student in the school which her colleagues say is one of the reasons she is so beloved.
Principal Kathleen Fox said that she wasn’t surprised Pomatto would be picked for the honor because of how much she does for the students in the school and for the community as a whole.
“Her positive energy, you can see it on the field today,” Fox said. “Every day is a pep rally in Mrs. Pomatto’s gym.”
The teachers and students secretly created banners and signs throughout the week to hold up for Thursday’s event. They had sayings such as “Congratulations,” “We Love You,” and “You are capable of amazing things.”
Students said they were excited for Pomatto to be recognized because she is kind and motivates them.
"Some of the things that I think make her deserve this award is that she plays all fun games with us, she’s really kind and she’s very energetic,” said fifth-grader Annabella Casamento, 11.
Carson Tucker, 11, said Pomatto was the "nicest and funnest teacher I know."
"She always motivates us to do our best," Carson said.
"She's always happy to have you in her class and she always has a smile on her face," said Cecelia Repici, 11. "I really love that she does that."
J.J. Williams, 11, said he appreciates that Pomatto is always setting up fun events for the kids.
"She is happy to have you go to her class. She doesn’t pick a favorite, she like every kid the same," J.J. said.
He was also happy to have the Phillies visit his school and meet the Phanatic.
"I thought it was really amazing because when they came I was like, 'wow, she won this award and a baseball team just came from an hour away over to Brigantine just to celebrate a teacher,'" he said.
Some of the teachers she calls her colleagues now used to be her students, like third-grade teachers Lauren Dorn and Leah Hand.
“There is no one more deserving,” Hand said.
Pomatto’s colleague Laura Mittelman, who helped to plan the pep rally, said outside of the school Pomatto organizes fundraisers for civic organizations as well as the local veterans, Field of Dreams and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
“Every kid in our school truly loves her. She’s a celebrity,” Mittelman said.
Pomatto was nominated by her friend Brian Feehan, a retired Brigantine police officer who she works with on community projects. A few months ago, Feehan saw an advertisement on the internet for the contest and decided to put in the nomination.
“Her passion is helping people,” Feehan said. “She works so hard, puts in 110% all the time.”
In addition to the surprise pep rally in her honor, Pomatto will attend Monday’s Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park where she and the other teachers of the year will be recognized.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.