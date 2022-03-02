Brigantine superintendent completes national certification program

BRIGANTINE — Superintendent Glenn Robbins recently completed the School Superintendents Association's National Superintendent Certification Program, a series of lectures and seminars designed to help develop school administrators' skills and knowledge.

Robbins is the third New Jersey superintendent to complete the program, according to a news release from the district.

He was recognized by the organization for completing the course during its National Education Conference Feb. 17-19 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stockton University rowing moves into Brigantine boathouse The Stockton University rowing team is moving into a new boathouse.

“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program is among the best professional development opportunities I have ever had as an educator,” Robbins said. “At a time when school districts are working diligently to address issues, such as equity and health and wellness, for the students they serve, this program focuses on a number of key skills that successful superintendents need to thrive."

Founded in 1867, AASA provides school administrators and education-field hopefuls information and resources to strengthen their professional practices, in an attempt to improve the communities they serve.

The certification process, which is spread across 18 months, offers forums, seminars and coaching to provide opportunities to define and examine issues that surface in real-life situations, the organization says.

"As our nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this program," Robbins said. "I am extremely grateful to have represented the Brigantine Public School District."

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.