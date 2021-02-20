Brigantine school an example of what full-time learning during COVID-19 looks like

BRIGANTINE — Inside the Brigantine Community School, everything feels familiar. Teachers at the front of classrooms ask a question, and students in desks eagerly raise their hands to answer. Then, a bell rings and the chatter of children fills the halls.

But take a closer look and see masks on every person and the clear plastic partitions that separate desks, which are amply spaced apart. Blue placards hang on doors noting when the last room cleaning took place, and hand-sanitizing stations are placed strategically throughout the building.

This is what full-time learning looks like during COVID-19.

“It was a little bit more normal than even we expected,” Principal Kathy Fox said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released guidance on how to safely reopen schools during the pandemic. Across the region, parents are pushing for districts to open for more in-person learning. But in Brigantine, students have been in the classrooms five days a week since October. The district is one of 99 public and charter schools out of 811 across the state that is doing so. (Many Catholic and private schools also are operating in person and have been since September).