Brigantine, Folsom schools recognized for safety efforts
Brigantine, Folsom schools recognized for safety efforts

Brigantine Community School file

Brigantine Community School

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Nearly $100,000 in awards were distributed among school districts participating in the Atlantic & Cape May Counties Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund this year as part of an annual recognition of their positive risk management practices.

Brigantine Public Schools, the Folsom Board of Education and the Pitman Board of Education were recognized as Safety Districts of the Year, each earning an additional $2,500 reward, JIF officials said.

In addition, school nurse Lisa Smith from Folsom and Judi Bessor, facilities director for Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, both received the Safety Star of the Year.

This year in particular, JIF officials said they recognized the challenges faced by school district employees who carried out their responsibilities.

Rewards were earned by members who reduced the number of accidents by focusing on local safety efforts. In all, 23 member school districts were recognized and received awards totaling $99,500.

The state allows public entities to collectively pool their resources to insure for property, liability and workers’ compensation coverages. The ACCASBO JIF was formed in 1991 to reduce the cost of risk so more money would be available for education.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

