TRENTON — A bill that would restore some school aid to South Jersey districts cut by Gov. Phil Murphy's budget proposal has cleared both chambers of the state Legislature and is headed to the governor's desk for his endorsement.
The bill provides a single allocation of additional money to districts faced with deep aid cuts amid inflation.
A total of 161 districts, several of which are in South Jersey, are eligible to split $102.8 million in additional aid coming from the state Property Tax Relief Fund. The 9th Legislative District team on Friday, however, said the number of districts that would be aided by the money is 168.
"It’s unconscionable that Trenton has allowed politics to dictate how our schools are funded for so long, after witnessing firsthand the devastating consequences for impacted school districts which were deliberately targeted under the current funding formula," read a joint statement by Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove and state Sen. Chris Connors, R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic.
"Making this more appalling is that this was all foreseeable but, as usual in Trenton, politics won out in the end," read the 9th District statement.
Many local districts will benefit from the extra funding, including Brigantine ($180,000) and Mullica Township ($150,000) in Atlantic County, Upper Township ($937,000) and Lower Township ($659,000) in Cape May County, Downe Township ($75,000) and Commercial Township ($42,000) in Cumberland County, and Stafford Township ($1.6 million) and Ocean Township ($419,000) in southern Ocean County.
The governor’s budget had already included increases in state aid for some districts in the area, like Atlantic City with a 20% hike in aid, to $115.2 million, for the 2023-24 school year.
