VINELAND — Bianca’s Kids, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, is looking for Vineland High School juniors and seniors to bless.
Established in 2010, Bianca’s Kids grants “wishes” to kids in local communities who are in need of a little extra help. The organization was created to assist youth 18 and younger who are struggling with physical, emotional or financial issues.
Representatives from the mayor’s office recently met with the organization to discuss an effort to reach Vineland High School students.
“I want our kids to feel important, I don’t want them to feel pitied, I want them to feel they are so incredibly special that they were chosen by Bianca’s Kids to grant a wish for them,” Bianca’s Kids founder and President Debbie Savigliano said in a news release. “We look forward to working with Mayor Fanucci to identify students who could use a helping hand.”
Guardians of students in need (or friends of the family with a guardian’s permission) are encouraged to submit a “wish” request for items such clothing, school supplies, college dorm kits, laptops, bedroom makeovers, senior trip fees, sports uniform fees and more to bless their student.
Bianca’s Kids was established by Savigliano in memory of her niece Bianca Yodice, who died at the age of 21. Yodice’s work and passion for children inspired her aunt to create a foundation in her name.
Wish requests must be submitted through the application found at vinelandcity.org. For more information about Bianca’s Kids, visit biancaskids.org.
