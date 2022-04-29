Barnegat Township School District recognizes Day Without Hate

Barnegat Township School District recognized Day Without Hate on Friday after receiving its first No Place for Hate Designation from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Day Without Hate is a day to recognize student-led efforts to promote unity and nonviolence in schools across the nation.

The Joseph T Donahue Elementary School was recognized by the ADL last summer for its commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse environment for students, and the Lillian M. Dunfee School and Cecil S Collins School are now working toward achieving the designation, as well.

“Being designated as a No Place for Hate district sends a strong message to our entire school community that discrimination and hate will not be tolerated,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Latwis said.

The No Place for Hate initiative helps educators and students create a space where all students feel accepted and ensures the district is equipped to provide anti-bias and diversity education as part of the curriculum.

The four phases of the program include the forming of a student committee, which allows students to take part in facilitating change in the school, signing a pledge in which students commit to treating others with kindness, ensuring the entire school community feels seen, and implementing activities that inspire students and staff to become better allies.

"Since becoming a designated No Place for Hate school in 2021, our third and fourth graders have connected to the themes and language of No Place for Hate in many meaningful ways," said Jennifer Blanchard, school counselor and No Place for Hate Coordinator at Donahue.

“We have seen many student leaders volunteer to spread the No Place for Hate message through designing posters to display in the hallways, having purposeful anti-bullying discussions at recess, taking initiative to clean our playground, and joining our after-school student climate committee. It is inspiring to see our students take action and have such passion to make positive change in our school! We are very proud to be a No Place for Hate school."

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.