Barnegat looking into claims of offensive comments at middle school basketball game

Barnegat Township Superintendent Brian Latwis said in a letter to parents Friday that the school district is looking into claims of derogatory and offensive comments made during a middle school basketball game Wednesday.
Lakewood Middle School girls said they endured racial slurs and taunts about their socioeconomic status during the game in Barnegat, Michael Inzelbuch, the lawyer for the Lakewood Board of Education, told NJ Advance Media on Thursday.
According to NJ Advance Media, the Lakewood players say one girl was called a "Black (expletive)" and another was called "homeless" due to her not wearing sneakers during the game, Inzelbuch said.
"After speaking with all 16 members of the basketball team, coaches, referees and other district staff members who were in attendance, district administrators determined that the alleged comments were not made by any members of the basketball team, as originally reported by Lakewood Middle School," Latwis wrote. "However, we were able to determine that several student spectators seated behind Barnegat’s team bench made offensive and insensitive comments."
Latwis said the nature of the comments requires action.
"In addition to disciplinary actions, students involved will complete exercises to increase student sensitivity, especially towards marginalized populations," Latwis wrote. That includes following the nationally recognized Second Step Program, which according to its website is "a holistic approach to building supportive communities for every child through social-emotional learning."
"We extend our sincere apologies to the Lakewood Middle School girls' basketball team and everyone impacted by this incident," Latwis wrote. "It does not reflect our culture, nor our district-wide efforts to celebrate diversity and promote acceptance and respect. Our work and discussions about discrimination, bias and bullying are ongoing and remain in-focus."
