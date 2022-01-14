Barnegat looking into claims of offensive comments at middle school basketball game

Barnegat Township Superintendent Brian Latwis said in a letter to parents Friday that the school district is looking into claims of derogatory and offensive comments made during a middle school basketball game Wednesday.

Lakewood Middle School girls said they endured racial slurs and taunts about their socioeconomic status during the game in Barnegat, Michael Inzelbuch, the lawyer for the Lakewood Board of Education, told NJ Advance Media on Thursday.

According to NJ Advance Media, the Lakewood players say one girl was called a "Black (expletive)" and another was called "homeless" due to her not wearing sneakers during the game, Inzelbuch said.

"After speaking with all 16 members of the basketball team, coaches, referees and other district staff members who were in attendance, district administrators determined that the alleged comments were not made by any members of the basketball team, as originally reported by Lakewood Middle School," Latwis wrote. "However, we were able to determine that several student spectators seated behind Barnegat’s team bench made offensive and insensitive comments."