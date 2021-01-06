AtlantiCare grant to help Ocean City High School start student mental health club

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City High School will launch a new student club focusing on mental health with a $1,000 grant from AtlantiCare's Healthy Schools, Healthy Children initiative.

“The Ocean City School District began work in 2014 to take significant steps to address mental health as a standard component of our students’ learning experiences,” said Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “The introduction of the Our Minds Matter student club is the district’s next step, and a needed one, to enable students to lead some of the programming into discussions and activities that they will find most beneficial and to do so after school hours and virtually. We know this year more than ever that school-led programming is not bound by space nor time, and neither are the needs of our youth to feel connected and supported.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The club will be affiliated with the Our Minds Matter movement, which aims to change school culture around mental health and arm youth with tools to build and maintain healthy minds and bodies, the district said.

The club formation is pending school board approval.

Once organized, the club plans to host monthly activities to promote mental health and wellness and organize weeklong campaigns focused on aspects of mental health.