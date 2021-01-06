 Skip to main content
AtlantiCare grant to help Ocean City High School start student club on mental health
AtlantiCare grant to help Ocean City High School start student club on mental health

World Mental Health Day at Ocean City High School

Ocean City High School took part in a two-week program aimed at increasing mental health awareness early this month. The events concluded on World Mental Health Day, Tues., Oct. 10. The school also plans to open a student wellness center, outfitted with experts in social work, mental health and anti-bullying, in November. Center services are already open to students. Oct. 10, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City High School will launch a new student club focusing on mental health thanks to a $1,000 grant from AtlantiCare Healthy Schools, Healthy Children initiative.

“The Ocean City School District began work in 2014 to take significant steps to address mental health as a standard component of our students’ learning experiences,” said Superintendent Kathleen Taylor. “The introduction of the Our Minds Matter student club is the district’s next step, and a needed one, to enable students to lead some of the programming into discussions and activities that they will find most beneficial and to do so after school hours and virtually. We know this year more than ever that school-led programming is not bound by space nor time, and neither are the needs of our youth to feel connected and supported.”

The club will be affiliated with the Our Minds Matter movement, which aims to change school culture around mental health and arm youth with tools to build and maintain healthy minds and bodies, the district said.

The club formation is pending school board approval.

Once organized, the club plans to host monthly activities to promote mental health and wellness and organize weeklong campaigns focused on aspects of mental health.

“The pandemic has emphasized the need for a student group focused on promoting mental health as many face fear, anxiety, depression and loneliness as a result of the health crisis,” said Ocean City High School Wellness Team Leader Jill Berenato. “The Our Minds Matter club will allow students to gather virtually, if needed, to begin activities immediately after the club is board approved at the start of 2021.”

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

