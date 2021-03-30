Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame members encourage Oakcrest students

“I think it’s so important to always have your glass half full, to have a positive attitude, to do your best in whatever, to be kind to people. I think that’s what gets you through life,” she said. “There’s always a silver lining.”

Wise said her biggest role model in life was her mother.

“When I was growing up, a woman at the head of the household was unusual,” said Wise, the youngest of five sisters who lived with their mother and grandmother. Wise’s father died when she was a child. “And I learned to value my own worth from my mother. I learned to not think that I couldn’t do anything. I could do anything. I could be the breadwinner. I could be the leader of my household. And that has served me well.”

All three women have extensive community service experience and said those roles are very special to them.

“It’s a personal sense of satisfaction to be able to give back,” Mento said. “For me, it started with being able to satisfy my need to give back and then once you’re involved you can see what you do for other people, and it’s important.”

Sera said he wanted to continue holding the Women’s History Month event despite the pandemic.