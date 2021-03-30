Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame members encourage Oakcrest students

MAYS LANDING — Give back. See the glass half full. Ask questions. Learn to pivot.
These were some of the tips past inductees of the Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame gave to more than 70 juniors and seniors at Oakcrest High School during the annual Women’s History Month panel.
Normally held as a breakfast inside the high school, this year’s event, hosted by history teacher Vince Sera, was held via Google Meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guest speakers were Fran Wise of Avanzar, Ventnor Administrator Maria Mento and Senior Director of Business Process Improvement for Spencer Gifts Ann Arena.
Arena, who started at Spencer’s in the marketing department in 1997, now works in information technology, a field traditionally dominated by men, so she has learned ways to adapt and fit in.
She said that over the years, her career has taken many twists and turns, and some of her moves were into positions she didn’t love, but she did them because she knew they would take her to her next goal.
“You have to be flexible,” Arena said. “If you don’t let a single event define you and you adapt and grow, I think you’ll find a lot of joy.”
Mento, who previously served as the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's executive vice president and chief financial officer and is a member of the Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees, said she learned early on to ask a lot of questions. She said she also learned to have a positive attitude, but also told the students that sometimes it was best to not make too many waves.
“I think it’s so important to always have your glass half full, to have a positive attitude, to do your best in whatever, to be kind to people. I think that’s what gets you through life,” she said. “There’s always a silver lining.”
Wise said her biggest role model in life was her mother.
“When I was growing up, a woman at the head of the household was unusual,” said Wise, the youngest of five sisters who lived with their mother and grandmother. Wise’s father died when she was a child. “And I learned to value my own worth from my mother. I learned to not think that I couldn’t do anything. I could do anything. I could be the breadwinner. I could be the leader of my household. And that has served me well.”
Just in time for Women's History Month, Caesars properties in Atlantic City have put togethe…
All three women have extensive community service experience and said those roles are very special to them.
“It’s a personal sense of satisfaction to be able to give back,” Mento said. “For me, it started with being able to satisfy my need to give back and then once you’re involved you can see what you do for other people, and it’s important.”
Sera said he wanted to continue holding the Women’s History Month event despite the pandemic.
“We really wanted to keep this tradition going and keep this tradition alive,” he said. “The last year has been really, really challenging, and we want to make sure we're doing great things for our students here.”
He said that although good role models may seem out of reach, there are many right here in the area.
“You get into your junior and more specifically into your senior year, you’re starting to make a lot of decisions about your life,” Sera told his students. “It’s really important for people to know you are not alone in this journey. There’s so many good people all around who want to support you, who want to guide you, and who want to help you achieve your dreams.”
Wise said many of the Women’s Hall of Fame members would be there for the students.
“I encourage you to take a leap of faith, believe in yourself,” she said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
