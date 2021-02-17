Atlantic County executive: School reopening decisions are made locally, not at county level

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson sent out a notice to the community Wednesday explaining that local and regional school boards have the authority to make decisions on when schools can reopen, not the county.

“I’ve personally received calls about different decisions by schools saying they were directed by the county,” Levinson said. “Let me be clear. The county has no authority to make any decisions in this capacity. These individuals may be receiving information from the county superintendent, but he is a state employee, not a county employee.”

Levison said the statement was made as more schools in New Jersey return to full or partial in-person classes and Atlantic County began receiving questions and concerns from parents, teachers and school administrators.

“While the Atlantic County Division of Public Health has shared federal and state COVID-19 guidance and protocols with the schools, it is the state that has provided the standards for school compliance. How those standards are implemented is the decision of the individual school districts,” Levinson said.

The most frequently asked question Levinson said he receives is why some schools, especially private schools, are open, but their child’s school is closed.