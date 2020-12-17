Atlantic City's Texas Avenue School gives food, coats, gift cards during weekly drive

ATLANTIC CITY — Texas Avenue School Principal Lakecia Hyman said the school wants to be a hub for the community during times of need.

That mission has come in the form of weekly food drives every Wednesday, where families can come to the school gym to receive meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner as many struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The families really need it," Hyman said. "We're really the hub for them, and we know that that's important. It is a big deal, especially when you don't know where your next meal is coming from or, if you're laid off from your job, where your next dollar is going to come from."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+6 More than 200 AC teachers did not return Monday due to virus concerns ATLANTIC CITY — More than 200 school district employees did not return to work Monday, the f…

The most recent Wednesday drive included gift cards donated by Assumption Regional Catholic School in Galloway Township. For 14 years, Assumption's Student Council has worked to identify students of families in need at Texas Avenue to help them pay for gifts. This year, the council raised more than $1,000 in gift cards for 50 families.

Texas Avenue, with the help of Tropicana Atlantic City and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, also gave out coats and about 100 turkeys. For 15-year-old Christiaan Junne, the weekly drives have been a blessing, as his mother's been out of work with an injury.