ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Education voted Tuesday to promote Shontai Nicholson to principal of the Richmond Avenue School. Nicholson had been serving as assistant principal at the school for about 10 years and is replacing Shelley Williams, who the board agenda indicated is being promoted to a director position.

Friends, family and colleagues of Nicholson filled the small school board chambers to near capacity during the vote to celebrate the occasion, as did various school and city leaders.

Nicholson said she was proud of her local ties and said she valued the strong show of support.

“I’m from the community,” Nicholson said. “I’m local, I’m vested in the community as such.”

Nicholson, 53, was born and raised in Philadelphia. She said she remembers growing up in what she described as an underfunded school system and was among the last wave of students who were bused to different catchments in order to integrate schools.

In Atlantic City, Nicholson said she worked at Resorts Casino Hotel for about 10 years. She is now in her 24th year of working in schools. She began her education career teaching first grade at the Chelsea Heights School before assuming the role of technology coordinator there and later rising to Richmond Avenue assistant principal.

Reflecting on her long career in education, Nicholson said she was excited to continue it as principal.

“It was 24 years, it went by very fast, but here I am,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson spoke about the progress the Atlantic City School District made in finding new resources for students when she was Chelsea Heights technology coordinator. She said she remembers the wave of new computers and other devices introduced for students in recent years and how it generated new enthusiasm for learning. Thanking the district for its support, she said she wanted to focus on continuing to find ways to capitalize on new technology during her tenure at Richmond Avenue.

"The district gave us and still continues to support and push technology," she said. "I mean, I think we’re at the forefront.”

Nicholson laid out a set of priorities for her tenure as principal, with focuses on promoting literacy and community engagement.

She said the presence of parents and guardians in schools has decreased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with schools having shut their doors and turned to virtual learning. Nicholson said she wanted to explore ways to have parents return to the building and increase attendance at the school’s regular Parent Advisory Committee meetings.

“We definitely want that to come back, where parents feel they can come back into the school,” Nicholson said.

Another priority was addressing chronic absenteeism among what she said was a small number of students in the school. She said she was interested in organizing monthly multidisciplinary meetings where a group, possibly including the nurse and guidance counselor, administrators and herself, meets with parents to discuss the absences and identify any underlying problems that may be causing the absences. Rather than trying to reduce absenteeism through punitive measures, Nicholson said she wanted the process to be a collaborative one that addressed student needs.

“It’s not that they’re in trouble, but we’ve identified that your child missed a lot of school,” Nicholson said. “Is there a problem, is there anything that we can do to support you? Because we need our children to be in school.”

Nicholson, demonstrating the mindset of progress she honed as technology coordinator, said there was interest in exploring modern approaches to increase engagement. She cited the tools and strategies developed over the course of the pandemic for virtual learning and the possibility of using them during Parent Advisory Committee meetings and meetings between parents, teachers and school officials. She said she was also interested in circulating surveys to learn what school matters families are interested in discussing during PAC meetings.

“With the times and technology, just thinking of other ways that we can reach out, where parents can feel a part of the school without actually having to physically come into the school,” Nicholson said. “I’m curious to test it out and see if our engagement numbers rise. It’s worth a shot.”