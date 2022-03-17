Atlantic City's Our Lady Star of the Sea school holding open house, plans scholarship offers

ATLANTIC CITY — Our Lady Star of the Sea, a K-8 Catholic grade school in the city, is offering a handful of $1,000 scholarships for new students in 2022.
The school is looking to begin enrollment and will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Those attending will get a look at the school's new science, technology, engineering and math lab currently being built, school ESL teacher Frances Josephsen said Thursday.
The school is located at 15 N. California Ave.
For more information, call the school at 609-345-0648.
