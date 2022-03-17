 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City's Our Lady Star of the Sea school holding open house, plans scholarship offers

  • 0
Catholic school enrollment

Scarlet looks through books in a fourth-grade classroom at Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City in 2020.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Our Lady Star of the Sea, a K-8 Catholic grade school in the city, is offering a handful of $1,000 scholarships for new students in 2022.

The school is looking to begin enrollment and will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Those attending will get a look at the school's new science, technology, engineering and math lab currently being built, school ESL teacher Frances Josephsen said Thursday.

The school is located at 15 N. California Ave. 

For more information, call the school at 609-345-0648.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most Irish-American cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News