Atlantic City will serve halal food menu at several schools

“It really goes to show the importance of representation in leadership,” he said.

In addition to the halal food announcement, the board approved a resolution for use of the district’s boathouse by the Stockton University Summer Youth Rowing Program.

John Bancheri, head rowing coach for Stockton, told the board that this new program is a longtime dream of his.

“My hope is that a kid graduates from one of these middle schools, goes on to Atlantic City High School, joins the rowing team and then goes to college and ends up at Stockton University,” Bancheri said. “But even if they don’t, they’ll still try something new and spread their wings a little farther.”

Bancheri said that the program will be open to 40 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. For six weeks in June and July, three hours a day, four days a week, the students will learn the skills needed to row competitively.

“Help us build a great program. Programs like this are actually building across the country,” Bancheri told the board, asking them to help spread the word to their students and parents.

“It’s so exciting to see programs other than the traditional sports being introduced to our students,” Caldwell said.

The resolution approved by the board included a $9,000 fee paid to the district by Stockton. Caldwell said he would see if the board could lower the fee.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.