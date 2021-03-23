Atlantic City will serve halal food at several schools

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's school district will begin serving halal food five days a week at several elementary schools and the high school, Superintendent Barry Caldwell said Tuesday.
“We’ve heard the community,” Caldwell said at the start of Tuesday’s regular school board meeting.
“Halal” is an Arabic word that refers to foods that are permissible under Islam. The rollout of the new menus, both hot and cold, at district schools has been an effort for the past three years by several board members but spearheaded by Muslim board member Farook Hossain.
During his announcement, Caldwell thanked board President Shay Steele and board member Subrata Chowdhury for their efforts to get the new food options approved.
Selaedin Maksut, of the New Jersey Chapter for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, applauded the news Tuesday evening during public comment.
“I think it’s an amazing step forward,” Maksut said. “I’ve been in communication with officials from Paterson, Jersey City, Prospect Park and other towns across the state that have begun rolling out halal meals for their students, and I think it’s an amazing initiative to see that Atlantic City is doing the same thing.”
Maksut thanked Hossain, who he said “has worked tirelessly to get this program up and running.”
“It really goes to show the importance of representation in leadership,” he said.
In addition to the halal food announcement, the board approved a resolution for use of the district’s boathouse by the Stockton University Summer Youth Rowing Program.
John Bancheri, head rowing coach for Stockton, told the board the new program is a longtime dream of his.
“My hope is that a kid graduates from one of these middle schools, goes on to Atlantic City High School, joins the rowing team and then goes to college and ends up at Stockton University,” Bancheri said. “But even if they don’t, they’ll still try something new and spread their wings a little farther.”
Bancheri said the program will be open to 40 sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. For six weeks in June and July, three hours a day, four days a week, the students will learn the skills needed to row competitively.
“Programs like this are actually building across the country,” Bancheri told the board, asking them to help spread the word to their students and parents.
“It’s so exciting to see programs other than the traditional sports being introduced to our students,” Caldwell said.
The resolution approved by the board included a $9,000 fee paid to the district by Stockton. Caldwell said he would see if the board could lower the fee.
