ATLANTIC CITY — Walking tours of the city will resume Fridays in July with two new tours of the South Inlet and Upper Chelsea neighborhoods.
The tours are sponsored by the Office of Continuing Studies and Adult Education at Stockton University and will be led by historian and adjunct professor Levi Fox.
The series will begin July 7 with a tour of the Ducktown neighborhood, which will focus on local markets, churches and revitalization efforts taking place between Missouri and Texas avenues, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The tour will stop at notable sites such as the Noyes Arts Garage, Dante Hall, White House Sub Shop, Dock's Oyster House and the historic 500 Club site.
The July 14 tour will visit the South Inlet and will highlight the Absecon Lighthouse, Altman Playground, Ocean Casino Resort and businesses along New Hampshire, Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
The Upper Chelsea tour July 21 will feature historic architecture, parks, small businesses, public art, multiple faith communities and the Stockton Atlantic City campus.
The Northside Heritage tour on July 28 will feature historical landmarks on Kentucky and New York avenues, St. James AME Church and the Civil Rights Garden.
All tours are $10 per person and begin at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their walking shoes, sunscreen and a water bottle.
GALLERY: Stockton walking tour of Atlantic City
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
Stockton University professor Levi Fox, center, leads a walking tour of Atlantic City in July.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. (l-r) Jack Uris of Margate speaks with Tour guide Levi Fox outside of the WW I memorial inside O'Donnell Memorial Park.
Tour guide Levi Fox walks his group through O’Donnell Memorial Park on Friday in Atlantic City. Fox, a Stockton University writing professor, will conduct tours stressing different aspects of the city’s history on each of the next three Fridays.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox standing in front of a memorial dedicated to the men of the 87th Infantry Division in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
Susan Neyowith, a seasonal resident of Atlantic City, takes a photo of a memorial dedicated to POWs at O’Donnell Park. A former Philadelphia resident, she now lives in New York City but also has a place in Atlantic City. “People don’t know how wonderful Atlantic City is,” she said while on a Stockton University walking tour Friday.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox speaking in front of a memorial dedicated to soldiers and sailors in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Margate resident Jack Uris in front of a memorial dedicated to soldiers and sailors in O'Donnell Memorial Park.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Tour guide Levi Fox speaking across the street from the old Hilton casino, talking about the mosaic panoramic on the building's facade.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Inside a hallway connecting the Ritz Carlton and the boardwalk, Susan Neyowith, a seasonal resident of Atlantic City, takes a photo of one of the vintage prints hanging in the gallery.
On July 8 2022, at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus, Veteran's Heritage walking tours of local war and veteran's memorials were resumed. Inside a hallway connecting the Ritz Carlton and the boardwalk, (l-r) Erica Moore of Little Egg Harbor and Tracy Wilt of Smithville look over one of the vintage prints hanging in the gallery.
