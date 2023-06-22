ATLANTIC CITY — Walking tours of the city will resume Fridays in July with two new tours of the South Inlet and Upper Chelsea neighborhoods.

The tours are sponsored by the Office of Continuing Studies and Adult Education at Stockton University and will be led by historian and adjunct professor Levi Fox.

The series will begin July 7 with a tour of the Ducktown neighborhood, which will focus on local markets, churches and revitalization efforts taking place between Missouri and Texas avenues, the university said Wednesday in a news release. The tour will stop at notable sites such as the Noyes Arts Garage, Dante Hall, White House Sub Shop, Dock's Oyster House and the historic 500 Club site.

The July 14 tour will visit the South Inlet and will highlight the Absecon Lighthouse, Altman Playground, Ocean Casino Resort and businesses along New Hampshire, Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

The Upper Chelsea tour July 21 will feature historic architecture, parks, small businesses, public art, multiple faith communities and the Stockton Atlantic City campus.

The Northside Heritage tour on July 28 will feature historical landmarks on Kentucky and New York avenues, St. James AME Church and the Civil Rights Garden.

All tours are $10 per person and begin at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their walking shoes, sunscreen and a water bottle.

Visit stockton.edu/continuing-studies/ac_walkingtours.html for more information and to register for the tours.

GALLERY: Stockton walking tour of Atlantic City