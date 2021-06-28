Atlantic City, Ventnor school boards schedule special meetings

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Board of Education will meet Monday night during a special meeting to hold a public hearing extending the superintendent's contract for one year while a new search for a replacement is underway, among other items.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the CitiCenter Building, 1300 Atlantic Ave., in the sixth floor meeting room.
According to the resolution, the one-year contract cost to the district will be $220,000.
The public hearing will be followed by a regular meeting rescheduled from June 15 and action is expected to be taken on several contracts including reappointing Tracy Riley as board solicitor.
Then, on Wednesday, Ventnor City Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. virtually to vote on appointing Michael Cupeles as representative to the Atlantic City Board of Education.
Cupeles will replace Michael Advena, who was appointed to the role of Ventnor representative in Atlantic City in February following the sudden passing of Joe McDevitt.
This will be the fourth Ventnor representative appointed to the Atlantic City board in less than a year.
McDevitt was appointed in November to replace Kim Bassford.
Advena could not be immediately reached for comment.
Also on Wednesday, Atlantic City will be opening bids at noon for a new consultant to help the district conduct its superintendent search.
Other items of note to be voted on Monday by Atlantic City Board of Education are as follows:
- Approve Maser Consulting to provide construction management services for the air handling unit at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Complex, cooling tower at Atlantic City High School, and Season4 HVAC unit at Uptown Complex. Total Cost $87,980.
- Approve Kimball Architecture to provide construction management services for the guidance roof replacement at Atlantic City High School. Total cost $48,500.
- Approve Kimball Architecture to provide construction management services for the roof replacement at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Complex. Total cost $95,500.
- Award a professional services contract to Data Network Solutions for Distributed Denial of Service coverage for the 2021-2022 school year "for use districtwide to protect our internet services from attack." According to the resolution, there is a monthly recurring charge of $666.67 and a one time installation fee of $1,400. The cost for coverage and installation fee is not to exceed $9,400.
- Board members will vote to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to approve a collective bargaining agreement with the Atlantic City Education Association for the period from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022, a food service agreement with Sodexo that includes a $503,548 guarantee surplus for the district next year, approved the district to join the New Jersey Schools Insurance Group with other school districts for the purpose of forming self-insurance pools for the 2021-2022 school year, and award a professional services contract to DeCotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin for legal services to represent the Superintendent, Barry Caldwell in the matter of Atlantic City Board of Education v. Farook Hossain and Mossammat Akther, not to exceed $25,000.
- Executive session discussions will include Desmond Micheaux v. AC BOE, Jane Doe v. AC BOE, Carraballo v. AC BOE, R.C. & S.C. v. AC BOE & Margate BOE, AC BOE v Hossain, and the Porzio Bromberg investigation into the handling of the employment of former substitute Kayan Frazier.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
