Atlantic City, Ventnor school boards schedule special meetings

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Board of Education will meet Monday night during a special meeting to hold a public hearing extending the superintendent's contract for one year while a new search for a replacement is underway, among other items.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the CitiCenter Building, 1300 Atlantic Ave., in the sixth floor meeting room.

According to the resolution, the one-year contract cost to the district will be $220,000.

The public hearing will be followed by a regular meeting rescheduled from June 15 and action is expected to be taken on several contracts including reappointing Tracy Riley as board solicitor.

Then, on Wednesday, Ventnor City Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. virtually to vote on appointing Michael Cupeles as representative to the Atlantic City Board of Education.

Cupeles will replace Michael Advena, who was appointed to the role of Ventnor representative in Atlantic City in February following the sudden passing of Joe McDevitt.

This will be the fourth Ventnor representative appointed to the Atlantic City board in less than a year.

McDevitt was appointed in November to replace Kim Bassford.