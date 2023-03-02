ATLANTIC CITY — The Kendal Hudgins Scholarship Fund recently selected Heaven Leon and Nasir Turner as its 2023 scholarship recipients.
Both students are seniors at Atlantic City High School and plan to attend four-year universities in the fall.
Established in January 2022, the Kendal Hudgins Scholarship Fund selects two students annually to receive its $1,000 scholarship award. The fund seeks to motivate Atlantic City-based students to pursue college degrees.
The fund was established in honor of Kendal Hudgins, who was killed as a result of gun violence in 2012. Hudgins was a college graduate with two degrees and served as a mentor to youths in the area. His sister Jayde founded the scholarship fund in his honor.
For more information, visit yellowscholars.org.
