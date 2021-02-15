Atlantic City schools returning to hybrid instruction Feb. 22

The preschool through 12th grade district, which has been operating remote-only since Dec. 14, was expected to return to in-person learning March 1 but will now return to the classroom next Monday.

“As the Atlantic City School District continues to prioritize the health, safety, and welfare of students, teachers, staff and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to inform you that the district has consulted with the county health department, our nurses, and the most up-to-date CDC information, and has concluded that the district may safely begin hybrid instruction (in-person and remote) for students on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021,” the memo from Caldwell to parents read.