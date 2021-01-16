Atlantic City schools extend remote learning through February

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City school district is extending all-remote learning until at least Feb. 26, the district announced Saturday in a text alert.
The public schools will return to hybrid instruction March 1, the text said.
Atlantic City schools operated on a hybrid schedule briefly this fall before returning to remote learning last month.
— Ahmad Austin
