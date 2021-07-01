Atlantic City school superintendent to stay on one more year with 12% raise

ATLANTIC CITY — Superintendent Barry Caldwell will continue in his role as the school district’s chief administrator for another year with a 12% salary increase as Atlantic City school board members continue to search for new leadership.

In a split vote Wednesday — a continuation from a public hearing that began Monday — the school board approved a one-year extension to Caldwell’s contract with a salary of $220,000.

Caldwell announced last year he would retire at the end of the 2021 school year but said he would stay on if needed while the district conducted its superintendent search.

The search was nearly complete this spring when the board, in another split vote, voted to start anew following concerns raised by board President Shay Steele over the search process. Shay is a conflicted board member who could not participate in the spring search because he has close family members employed by the district. The board had to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to stop and then restart the search to allow Steele and other conflicted board members to vote.