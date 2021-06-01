Atlantic City school board votes to restart superintendent search

ATLANTIC CITY — One month after it voted to suspend a monthslong, $25,000 superintendent search by invoking the Doctrine of Necessity, the Atlantic City Board of Education again used the legal technique to begin a new search.

During a special meeting Tuesday that lasted less than 10 minutes, the board voted to allow current Superintendent Barry Caldwell, who was set to retire at the end of this year, to continue in his position until a new school chief is selected, to hire a search company and to convene a new search.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board members Farook Hossain and Kazi Islam were not present, but the remainder of the board, including Albert Herbert and John Devlin, who had previously expressed displeasure over starting over, voted in favor of invoking the doctrine.

The Doctrine of Necessity is used by school boards in rare circumstances — such as voting on a superintendent contract or a bargaining agreement — to allow conflicted school board members to vote in order to have a quorum.

The 10-member board has five conflicted school members: President Shay Steele, Vice President Patricia Bailey, Ruth Byard, Walter Johnson and Herbert, who all have close family members employed by the district.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.