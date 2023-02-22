ATLANTIC CITY — The city’s Board of Education voted Tuesday to file ethics charges against fellow board member John Devlin.

The decision came as the board denounced Devlin for comments he made on a local radio station and criticized how he has represented the Atlantic City School District to the public.

Board President Shay Steele broached the topic of Devlin during the committee portion of the school board meeting. He said it was important that the school board take a stand against comments that he considered misinformation and activities that could hurt the district and its students.

“I’m calling on my fellow board members to support me in showing that what Mr. Devlin says and does out in public, as far as information he’s been releasing, is inaccurate,” Steele said. “It’s not representative of our district, of our children and it’s really disconcerting that he’s been on the board this long and he behaves in this way towards our children and towards our staff.”

The vote to file ethics charges against Devlin was 7-1, with Devlin abstaining. Board member Torres Mayfield was the lone vote in opposition.

Devlin was mostly silent during the meeting. He said his comments to the radio station were protected free speech and noted his years on the school board.

Atlantic City school board told to clamp down on information released by members ATLANTIC CITY — School board members are breaking ethics rules and perhaps the law when they…

“I know what’s ethical and what’s not ethical,” Devlin said Wednesday.

Devlin said he was considering taking legal action against Steele and the school board. He added he would reach out to the state Department of Education to complain about the operations of the school district, as well as to Atlantic City’s representatives in the state Legislature.

The board did not vote on specific ethics charges to file against Devlin. Steele indicated the ethics complaints were prompted by comments Devlin made to WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM.

Earlier this month, Devlin spoke to the radio station and described a basketball game between Atlantic City High School and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology as a “riot-like atmosphere.” In July 2021, Devlin told WPG about a grand jury subpoena the board had been served, in what he said was political corruption. His comments were made as he was criticizing how the school district was seeking to fill its superintendent position.

Steele said his wife and son attended at the Atlantic City-ACIT game, and they told him they saw nothing disorderly happen.

“When Atlantic City people hear that, we feel that, a lot of times Atlantic City’s depicted in this negative light,” Steele said. “And so when he does things like that, he perpetuates that negative atmosphere or that negative glow over Atlantic City.”

Edited video targets Atlantic City school board candidate McKinley ATLANTIC CITY — A local school board candidate who appeared on a podcast discussing his mari…

Steele said the subpoena had been brought to the board’s attention in executive session and should have been kept confidential.

“Since then, he just goes and tells and says things that are misleading and misrepresenting, and that’s where I have a problem,” Steele said.

Steele said after the meeting that he did not believe Devlin’s comments were illegal but were “unethical” and warranted ethics charges.

Devlin said it was not standard for a school board to vote as a whole to file ethics charges and fit in with what he considered the unusual operations of the board.

By having the entire board aligned against him, Devlin said the members are attempting to use school resources in pursuing a complaint that would be better spent on helping students. He added he felt he was being unfairly punished for opposing Superintendent La’Quetta Small and her husband, Mayor Marty Small Sr.

“They’re using their resources, meaning district resources, to investigate board members,” Devlin said. “They use resources of the board to oust anyone that doesn’t agree with La’Quetta Small’s policies.”

Absegami High School salutes Class of 2022 Tahia Abedin

Devlin has been the center of controversy before. City Council voted to remove Devlin from his position as chair of the Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority in February 2022. Some ACMUA officials alleged Devlin had not been treating them with respect and had been detrimental to ACMUA business. Devlin said he was being retaliated against due to his opposition to the Small administration and has pursued legal action against the city.

The ethics-charge vote followed an incident at a Jan. 24 school board meeting during public comment about a sexual abuse case. Steve Young, a city resident and leader of the South Jersey chapter of the National Action Network, was escorted from the meeting by police for describing the sexual abuse in graphic detail.

Young said during the public-comment section Tuesday that his removal from the board violated his right to free speech under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. After his comments, Young called the board hypocritical for punishing Devlin for his comments, while he maintained the board was not being sufficiently transparent. He continued his calls for more information to be released about the sex abuse case.

Steele denied the board was suppressing information related to student safety.

Former substitute teacher and state Department of Children and Families caseworker Kayan Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of child exploitation involving sexual abuse and child pornography, concerning a child he met through Atlantic City schools. He was sentenced in July 2021 to 20 years in prison. Frazier is a cousin of La’Quetta Small.

Devlin said he was being retaliated against for calling for further investigations into the sexual abuse incident, adding he sympathized with Young’s reactions.

“They don’t feel as though it was transparent enough,” Devlin said.